Dr. Nicholas Church to Open Somerset Medical, a Concierge Medical Practice, in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nicholas Church (He/Him), a board-certified family physician, will open Somerset Medical , a concierge-style practice in November 2024. Situated in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward, adjacent to the Atlanta BeltLine, Somerset Medical will offer personalized healthcare services with a focus on preventive healthcare, and internal medicine, including cardiovascular health and diabetes management, and LGBTQ care.Dr. Church, a member of the American Board of Family Medicine, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Academy of HIV Medicine, brings extensive expertise to his new practice. His medical philosophy centers on the importance of the doctor-patient relationship as a foundation for effective care. "Life comes down to how we care for each other," said Dr. Church. "The patient-provider relationship is one of the most powerful that we can form. That ability to connect, build trust, and champion your successes takes time and deeper engagement with patients and that is why I’ve been practicing primary care medicine for over 24 years."In his career spanning more than 24 years, Dr. Church has seen firsthand the challenges posed by the modern healthcare system—shorter appointments, longer wait times, and increasing administrative burdens. "These factors have fractured the doctor-patient relationship, "Dr. Church noted. "I know there is a better way, and that’s why I am launching Somerset Medical."Somerset Medical will operate with a lower patient-to-physician ratio, ensuring longer appointments and more comprehensive care. Patients will have direct access to Dr. Church, whether for routine physicals, follow-ups, or urgent care needs. The practice is designed to provide a seamless and supportive experience from start to finish.Dr. Church’s medical journey began in Somerset, England, where he was born and raised. He completed his medical and undergraduate degrees at the University of Dundee, Scotland, and his residency at Emory University, where he also served as Chief Resident. His career has spanned diverse healthcare environments, from rural Scotland to central London, and finally, metro Atlanta, where he has lived since 2002."With more than 20 years in Atlanta, I am deeply committed to serving our diverse community and ensuring that patients receive the kind of personalized and comprehensive medical care they deserve," Dr. Church said.Outside of his medical practice, Dr. Church enjoys hiking, baking, and practicing yoga with his husband and their three dogs, Alfred, Oliver, and Oscar.About Somerset Medical:Somerset Medical ( https://somerset-medical.com ) is a concierge-style family medicine practice opening in November 2024 in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. Led by Dr. Nicholas Church, a board-certified Family Practice physician with expertise in LGBTQ care, preventive healthcare, and internal medicine, the practice offers personalized, comprehensive healthcare with a focus on an improved healthcare experience.

