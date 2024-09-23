U.S., Egyptian Naval Forces Conducts Inaugural Eagle Defender Exercise in Red Sea

For the first time, U.S. and Egyptian naval forces integrated unmanned systems in a bilateral maritime exercise to uphold the international rules-based order while ensuring maritime security in the Red Sea. Scenarios included: explosive ordnance disposal, mine countermeasures, harbor defense, and the integration of unmanned systems.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sailed alongside Egyptian Navy ships during the exercise while several other units also participated.

This is one of many exercises the U.S. military participates in every year with partner nations in the Middle East to enhance partnerships and strengthen interoperability. The combined exercise is designed to broaden levels of cooperation, support long-term regional security, and enhance Egyptian Naval Force interoperability with U.S. naval forces.

The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

