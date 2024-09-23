Penelope J. Thiel Makes Her Debut at Prestigious International Book Events with 'My Ever-Present Lord, Vol. II'

My Ever-Present Lord, Vol. II by Penelope J. Thiel

Miss Thiel's latest Christian inspirational book is set to make a significant impact at the Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penelope J. Thiel, an author in the Christian inspirational genre, proudly introduces “My Ever-Present Lord, Vol. II” at its first-ever book events. This anticipated debut will be at The 76th Frankfurt Book Fair and The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival.Published in 2024, “My Ever-Present Lord, Vol. II” will debut at this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair under The Maple Staple’s booth located in Hall 5.1, C35, from October 16-20, 2024, at Messe Frankfurt. As the largest book fair in the world, the book event offers a premier platform for new and influential works in the literary and cultural fields. Miss Thiel’s book, part of the Christian inspirational genre, is expected to engage an international audience with its heartfelt messages and spiritual insights.In addition to its Central Europe debut, “My Ever-Present Lord, Vol. II” will also be highlighted at The Word On The Street’s 35th Annual Festival on September 28-29, 2024. Held at Queen’s Park Circle in Toronto, this vibrant two-day event celebrates Canadian writing and literacy with over 100 exhibitors, including prominent publishers and arts organizations. Festival-goers can explore Thiel's book at The Maple Staple booth located in Zone B, near Stage B.This 170-page book continues the compelling journey from its predecessor, drawing from Miss Thiel’s personal experiences and journals. “My Ever-Present Lord, Vol. II” offers comfort and encouragement to readers seeking deeper spiritual connection and understanding in a world filled with uncertainties.Penelope J. Thiel’s debut at these major events underscores her commitment to sharing messages of faith and inspiration. Her writing provides valuable guidance for those navigating their Christian walk and seeking answers to profound life questions.For readers seeking inspiration and spiritual growth, “My Ever-Present Lord, Vol. II” offers a profound journey through faith and personal reflection. This book delivers comfort, encouragement, and practical wisdom for those navigating their Christian path.Now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading online bookstores, Pick up a copy todayAbout The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

