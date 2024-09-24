UAGC Military Rep Elected President of Mid-South Advisory Council on Military Education

We are committed to providing an educational experience that values their dedication to our country’s security” — Gary Packard

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travis Burchett, military alliance manager at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) , has been elected President of the Mid-South Advisory Council on Military Education (ACME) . Burchett's election marks a significant milestone for both UAGC and the military education community. The Mid-South ACME serves Kentucky and Tennessee, connecting educational institutions and military education counselors to better serve military-affiliated students. Burchett will begin his term on January 1, 2025, with plans to expand Mid-South ACME’s membership into Indiana.This achievement aligns with the mission of UAGC to provide high-quality, flexible education with 5–6-week courses to military service members and their families. UAGC remains committed to supporting military service members and their families by providing flexible academic programs and personalized resources tailored to their unique educational and career goals."At UAGC, we honor the sacrifice and resilience of our service members, veterans, and their families. We are committed to providing an educational experience that values their dedication to our country’s security," said Gary Packard , interim senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. "We are proud to serve these brave men and women as they pursue their professional goals. Travis’s leadership within ACME reflects both his personal commitment and our dedication to fostering a culture of care and support for military-affiliated students."As a military-focused institution, UAGC boasts a total enrollment where 28% of students are military-affiliated, highlighting its continued efforts to serve service members and their families. Through specialized military advisors, a flexible online platform, and programs like the UAGC Promise, service members can attend the university risk-free for the first three weeks to determine if UAGC is right for them."UAGC provides the resources and personalized support needed for military students to balance their education with their duties and career goals," said John Aldrich, senior vice president of Military and Academic Partnerships at UAGC. "Travis’s new leadership role in ACME exemplifies the UAGC commitment to the military community and our efforts to ensure their success from start to finish."###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will join the University of Arizona's online community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

