The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes Banyan Treatment Center to the MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly welcomes Banyan Treatment Centers as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment to supporting the health, well-being, and success of our nation’s veterans and military communities.Banyan Treatment Centers has been dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care since its founding in 2013. Originating as a modest sober living facility in South Florida, Banyan has grown into a nationwide network with 18 facilities across nine states. The organization’s primary mission is to empower individuals struggling with addiction by offering them the resources and guidance they need to achieve long-term sobriety and lead fulfilling, meaningful lives.Recognizing the unique challenges faced by veterans and active-duty military personnel, Banyan offers specialized programs tailored to their specific needs. These programs emphasize trauma-informed therapy, understanding that many veterans have endured significant stress or trauma during their service. Banyan’s holistic approach includes not only trauma-focused care but also life skills development and reintegration support, ensuring that veterans are well-equipped to transition successfully back into civilian life.Through its participation in the NVBDC MVO Task Force , Banyan Treatment Centers aims to further its impact by connecting with other organizations dedicated to supporting veterans. This collaboration will enhance Banyan’s ability to provide exceptional care to veterans while also fostering a supportive community for those who have served.For veterans who have benefited from Banyan’s programs, the experience has been transformative. Many have shared stories of how the comprehensive care they received at Banyan helped them overcome addiction, rebuild their lives, and regain a sense of purpose and fulfillment. These testimonials highlight the profound impact Banyan’s services have had on the veteran community.According to a Banyan Treatment client, “I had it all— a loving family, a successful career, and a beautiful home—yet I felt empty inside, relying on substances to get through each day. At Banyan, I found the support I needed to rebuild my life. Surrounded by fellow veterans and compassionate staff, I rediscovered my true self and learned to live substance-free. Today, I’m living a fulfilled life, thanks to the care and guidance I received at Banyan."The NVBDC MVO Task Force is honored to have Banyan Treatment Centers as part of its coalition and looks forward to the positive contributions they will bring to the veteran community.For more information about Banyan Treatment Centers, please visit: banyantreatmentcenter.comAbout the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

