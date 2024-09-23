Life Sciences Week 2024: Advancing Innovation, Investment, and Collaboration in Alberta’s Life Sciences Sector

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Sciences Week, Alberta’s flagship event for showcasing the life sciences sector, returns from September 23 to 27, 2024, projecting an estimated 3,000 attendees at over 60 events. This year's expanded program promises to highlight groundbreaking innovations and major announcements, spotlighting Alberta’s role as a global leader in life sciences.



The life sciences represent a unique intersection of multiple disciplines, integrating scientific research, technological development, and commercial applications to drive innovation and improve human health. From medicine and pharmacology, to agriculture and veterinary care, to technology and AI, many disciplines draw from insights and innovations in the life sciences. Life Sciences Week serves as a vital platform for showcasing the latest advancements, sharing knowledge, and addressing key challenges facing the sector.

Supported by API , Life Sciences Week will feature events hosted by other key partners such as Alberta Innovates and Edmonton Global. Welcoming key leaders like the Honorable Nate Glubish, Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation and the Honorable Adriana LaGrange, Alberta’s Minister of Health, this initiative underscores the sector’s strategic importance to Alberta’s economy. With Alberta ranking third in Canada for venture capital investment—securing nearly $400 million across 41 deals in the first half of 2024—life sciences represents over 30% of this activity, making it the province’s second-largest sector for VC deals.

The week-long initiative aims to showcase Alberta’s growth as a leading hub in the life sciences sector while driving forward innovation, investment, and strategic partnerships across the province. This is a sector that changes lives, drives economic growth, and acts as the bridge between what is possible for Alberta today and what will be possible in the future.

Life Sciences Week 2024 Highlights:

The Honourable Nate Glubish will speak at the Life Sciences Week Kick-off event on Monday, September 23. The Honourable Nate Glubish will also attend Calgary Investment and Innovation Day on Wednesday, September 25.

There will be a special announcement from Nanostics during Edmonton Investment and Innovation Day on Tuesday, September 24. Last year, Nanostics announced the launch of ClarityDX Prostate, a tool designed to assess a patient's risk of clinically significant prostate cancer and aid in more informed healthcare decisions.

during Edmonton Investment and Innovation Day on Tuesday, September 24. Last year, Nanostics announced the launch of ClarityDX Prostate, a tool designed to assess a patient’s risk of clinically significant prostate cancer and aid in more informed healthcare decisions. The Honourable Adriana LaGrange will bring greetings at Happy Hour with Montreal-based VC firm, BoxOne Ventures on Tuesday, September 24.

on Tuesday, September 24. Many investors and VC firms will attend Edmonton and Calgary Investment and Innovation Days. For example, Peter van der Velden, Founder and Managing General Partner at Toronto-based VC firm, Lumira Ventures, will speak as a panelist .

Quotes

Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Government of Canada: “Building a strong, more inclusive, and forward-looking economy means investing in the life sciences sector and the good paying jobs they help create. That's why our government is once again supporting Life Sciences Week and the collaborative steps we're taking together to chart a stronger, and healthier path forward for workers in Alberta and across the country.”

Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Government of Alberta: “Innovation in the life sciences sector has the potential to save lives. Alberta’s government recognizes the strategic importance of this industry and I’m proud to support Life Sciences Week and to reinforce our commitment to prioritize its growth and impact. Our vision is to make our province the destination of choice for the innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs who are addressing global challenges in healthcare. A strong and growing life sciences sector means more jobs, more investment, and a better, healthier future for all Albertans.”

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton: “Edmonton is proud to host Life Sciences Week and highlight our growing role as a hub for life sciences innovation. This event not only celebrates our city’s achievements but also underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and investment in cutting-edge research. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of our life sciences sector.”

Andrew MacIsaac, CEO, API: “Albertans are making discoveries that have the potential to cure diseases and save lives. Life Sciences Week is a chance to highlight the tremendous growth we’re seeing in this sector and to show the world that Alberta is serious about health innovation, and this life changing sector is poised to transform the province.”

