On-Shelf Solutions: NaturPak Creates Heat and Eat Meals with Clean Label Ingredients

NaturPak's ready-made meals are bringing consumers back to the shelves.

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturPak is combining on-trend flavor profiles with its sustainable and recyclable Tetra Recart packaging to create healthy, tasty, ready-made meals with an extended shelf life."NaturPak has innovated soups and broths, delivering highly nutritious food in sustainable packaging for an authentic, clean label consumer experience for years," says NaturPak's Research and Development Manager, Nick Kropiwka. "Now, we are expanding our product line to bring new options to evolving consumer tastes with the exact same full formulation and development support to help our partner brands deliver food made with ingredients consumers accept and prefer."Typically, creating food which aligns with consumers' understanding of health, nutrition, and clean label ingredients involves compromising on shelf life. This is no longer the case. NaturPak's food needs no reconstitution, preparation, and even, no can opener. Each appetizing meal goes from carton to table in mere minutes, and there is less mess, and less waste than food from a pouch. Additionally, unlike the competition, NaturPak's durable Tetra Recart packaging is highly visible on the shelf, in front of the consumer, and not housed in the overcrowded deli or freezer section, in a typical tray format, wrapped in plastic."This is the first change in this category in years, which means brands now have the opportunity to bring buyers new products, but also, new products which support a wide range of flavor profiles with an extensive variety of proteins, grains, vegetables, and spices," Kropiwka explains. "Tetra Recart supports an expansive selection of cuisine, from traditional American to internationally-inspired meals. Plus, our packages hold more food than our competitors, are far more convenient, and keep up with the demand for changing taste preferences."The need for clean label food and convenience is not only a brand strategy, but a necessity, and NaturPak offers more caloric density, higher protein, higher fiber, whole grains, vegetarian protein options, and a broad selection of inclusions such as whole muscle meats, legumes, and a full array of seasonings to create the meals consumers want, and assist brands in bypassing sourcing challenges. NaturPak's clean label ingredients also drive formulation cost effectiveness and its packaging solves many of the complexities associated with product positioning, functionality, and performance."Consumer-preferred taste and texture is at the forefront of every single meal we create," says Kropiwka. "We give consumers what they expect and what they want from food, as well as the nutritional value they deserve, so that our brand partners consistently deliver a visually-appealing, great-tasting, and long-lasting product that is easy to find on the shelf and surpasses the quality of our competitors. And best of all, it's also delivered in the sustainable packaging consumers now demand."About NaturPakNaturPak is the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets, and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

