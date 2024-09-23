Canadian Animal Health Institute 2024 World Rabies Day Webinar: Event to feature leading experts on cross-border changes to pet travel, wildlife monitoring, and One Health strategies for rabies surveillance and control

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is excited to announce its 2024 World Rabies Day Webinar, happening on September 27, 2024. This year’s theme, “Breaking Rabies Boundaries,” will focus on overcoming key challenges in rabies prevention across borders, wildlife, and the wider One Health landscape.



Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Time: 2:30 PM EST

Location: Free Online Webinar (registration required)

This free event will feature presentations from prominent experts in the field of rabies control and prevention, discussing the latest updates on dog import regulations for the US, wildlife rabies monitoring in Ontario, and innovative approaches to rabies elimination.

Key Presentations Include:

Dr. Krista Puddester , Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA): “Navigating the New CDC Border Requirements for Dogs: What You Need to Know”

, Coordinator for Wildlife Research and Monitoring, Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR): “Wildlife Rabies Research and Control in Ontario” Cin Tang, Centre of Expertise for Rabies, CFIA: “Advances in Rabies Control and Surveillance: A One Health Perspective”



"As a global community, we are tackling rabies prevention on all fronts, from addressing cross-border animal movements to advancing wildlife research," says Dr. Catherine Filejski, President and CEO of CAHI. "This webinar will provide an essential platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, as we work to break rabies boundaries in Canada and beyond."

The 2024 World Rabies Day Webinar is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: Zoetis Canada, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Canada, and Ceva Animal Health - Canada.

Registration for the webinar is now open and can be accessed through the CAHI website at https://live.webcastcanada.ca/webcast/registration/0c3308f9-380d-4fea-aa7a-0ed539af6732

About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada’s veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. www.cahi-icsa.ca.

Contact: Eleanor Hawthorn

437-253-1667 ext. 105, ehawthorn@cahi-icsa.ca



