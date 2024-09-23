- Recipient:
-
Recipient Name
Gilad Wielunski
- Media Networks Sydney Pty Limited
36 Mid Dural Rd
Galston NSW 2159
Australia
-
- info@giftgadget.com.au
- Issuing Office:
- Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)
United States
Secondary Issuing Offices
Dear Mr. Wielunski:
The Food and Drug Administration has completed an evaluation of your firm's corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter # 2716. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have discontinued your listings for Mylanta 2go Antacid Double Strength (NDC 84177-0801) and Microlax Enema (NDC 84177-0020). Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.
This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. If this product is reintroduced in U.S. commercial distribution, FDA expects that all previous errors are corrected. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and to continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.
Sincerely,
/S/
Tina Smith, M.S.
Captain, U.S. Public Health Service
Director
Office of Unapproved Drugs & Labeling Compliance
Office of Compliance
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
U.S. Food and Drug Administration