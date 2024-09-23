CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during the International Pipeline Conference and Expo in Calgary from September 23-27, 2024. The event is open to media from September 24-26, 2024.

REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located in room 206 and will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. to 5 :00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.

WHEN: Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27, 2024

WHAT: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Exhibition opens at 12:00 p.m. Over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies View the exhibition floorplan here.

Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m. Located in Hall A and B Details here.

– 10:30 a.m. Plenary Session Details here.

Special Sessions and Panels Details here.



Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Exhibition opens at 10:00 a.m. View the exhibition floorplan here.

Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m. Located in Hall A and B Details here.

– 10:30 a.m. Special Sessions and Panels Details here.

Executive Leadership Panel – 3:30 p.m. Details here.

– 3:30 p.m. Industry Reception Details here.





Thursday, September 26, 2024

Exhibition opens at 10:00 a.m. View the exhibition floorplan here.

Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m. Located in Hall A and B Details here.

– 10:30 a.m. Special Sessions and Panels Details here.





For more information on the conference, expo and other special features, please visit www.ipceyyc.com.

*Please note, schedule is subject to change.

WHERE: BMO Centre at Stampede Park

20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403.585.4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

