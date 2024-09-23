Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,006 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - International Pipeline Conference & Expo: Major Events

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during the International Pipeline Conference and Expo in Calgary from September 23-27, 2024. The event is open to media from September 24-26, 2024.

REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located in room 206 and will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 10:00 a.m. to 5 :00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.

WHEN: Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27, 2024

WHAT: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

  • Exhibition opens at 12:00 p.m.
    • Over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies
    • View the exhibition floorplan here.
  • Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m.
    • Located in Hall A and B
    • Details here.
  • Plenary Session
  • Special Sessions and Panels

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

  • Exhibition opens at 10:00 a.m.
    • View the exhibition floorplan here.
  • Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m.
    • Located in Hall A and B
    • Details here.
  • Special Sessions and Panels
  • Executive Leadership Panel – 3:30 p.m.
  • Industry Reception

Thursday, September 26, 2024

  • Exhibition opens at 10:00 a.m.
    • View the exhibition floorplan here.
  • Knowledge Bars – 10:30 a.m.
    • Located in Hall A and B
    • Details here.
  • Special Sessions and Panels

For more information on the conference, expo and other special features, please visit www.ipceyyc.com.

*Please note, schedule is subject to change.

WHERE: BMO Centre at Stampede Park
20 Round Up Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1        

For media inquiries, please contact: 
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - International Pipeline Conference & Expo: Major Events

Distribution channels: Environment, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more