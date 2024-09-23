NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK ENCOURAGES DETERMINATION, SELF-ACCEPTANCE, AND TRUST IN ONESELF

The Flamingo with Two Left Feet

Author Patti Bonesteel debuts at two premier literary events with a heartwarming tale that reflects on timeless wisdom on self-assurance and confidence

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charming young readers with her new children’s book, Patti Bonesteel opens an enchanting adventure alongside Fernando, a flamboyant flamingo who grapples with feelings of clumsiness and embarrassment due to his inability to dance like his fellow flamingos. “The Flamingo with Two Left Feet” will be prominently featured at The 35th Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.In “The Flamingo with Two Left Feet,” Fernando is hesitant to participate in the annual "Dance on the Water" with the other flamingos. This event is a tradition where flamingos showcase their dance moves to attract their ideal partner. He believes that his lack of coordination will always hinder his chances of being selected. As Fernando trains every day, his confidence begins to grow. But just as Fernando starts to feel hopeful, an unexpected setback and the cruel teasing from the other flamingos shatter his confidence.Patti Bonesteel's exploration of important themes such as determination, harassment, and self-acceptance strikes a chord with young readers. Will Fernando conquer his insecurities and dance with confidence, or will his anxieties hinder his search for the perfect partner?“The Flamingo with Two Left Feet” by Patti Bonesteel emphasizes the significance of cultivating patience, inspiring others, and maintaining resilience in challenging situations. In addition to engaging young readers with amusement, she continues to impart valuable life lessons which are also evident in her other works such as “Amari's Big Surprise... It's not Monkey Bread,” and “We Can…and We Do.” Readers of all ages will be moved by her books’ crucial emphasis on perseverance, self-worth, and the value of surrounding oneself with helpful individuals.Witness this whimsical read gracing The Maple Staple bookstore’s shelves, in partnership with Bookside Press, during the much-anticipated The Word on the Street’s 2024 festival happening this September 28th to 29th. Visit Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen’s Park Crescent East, Toronto.This book will also be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, from October 16th to 20th at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Browse through The Maple Staple bookstore’s booth, still co-presented by Bookside Press, at Hall 5.1, Stand C35. Purchase a copy today, available on Amazon and other leading book depositories worldwide.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

