Announcing Arts. for All Seasons.: The Campaign to Transform Fine Arts at St. Thomas More High School

St. Thomas More will transform the Auditorium into a modern Performing Arts Center

St. Thomas More HS announces Arts. For All Seasons., a comprehensive fundraising campaign designed to elevate and expand the school’s fine arts program.

This campaign will shape our students' creative journeys, giving them the tools and inspiration to express themselves and deepen their appreciation for the beauty and power of the arts.” — Aliscia Benetti, St. Thomas More principal

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Thomas More High School is proud to announce the launch of Arts. For All Seasons. , a comprehensive fundraising campaign designed to elevate and expand the school’s fine arts program.This ambitious initiative aims to empower students, enhance academic performance, encourage community, and enrich the cultural landscape of Milwaukee’s south side.St. Thomas More begins this campaign after a two-year study examining several aspects of its fine arts department, including class offerings, staffing, performance spaces, technological resources, community partnerships, and student demand. The campaign intends to raise at least $1 million to support the transformation of St. Thomas More fine arts.“This campaign will ignite a lasting love for the arts in our students,” St. Thomas More principal Aliscia Benetti said. “High-quality programming and infrastructure will shape their creative journey, giving them the tools and inspiration to express themselves, explore new forms of artistic expression, and build a deep appreciation for the beauty and power of the arts in their lives.”The Arts. For All Seasons. campaign will focus on three key areas:• Enriching the Fine Arts Curriculum: Despite accomplished and respected instructors, enrollment in St. Thomas More’s advanced fine arts courses has decreased significantly in recent years. A 2023 survey of St. Thomas More students found high interest in topics integrating art and technology, such as graphic design, animation, and DSLR cameras, not historically part of the school’s fine arts curriculum.• Transforming the Auditorium into a Modern Performing Arts Center: Built during the school’s 1967 expansion, the St. Thomas More auditorium requires significant upgrades. Several pieces of audiovisual and theatrical equipment are antiquated, and many architectural finishes are critical to enhancing the audience experience.• Establishing a Fine Arts Advisor: Providing an innovative, adaptable fine arts education requires a bold vision and committed leadership. Through this campaign, St. Thomas More seeks to establish a permanent, self-sustaining endowment to fund a new faculty position dedicated to leading and overseeing the fine arts department.“A strong arts program fosters critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and self-expression—all essential qualities for success in college and beyond,” St. Thomas More president John Hoch said. “We are confident that Arts. For All Seasons. will have a lasting impact on our school community.”Leading the Arts. For All Seasons. campaign committee are Mario Costantini, an alumnus of Don Bosco High School, a predecessor school of St. Thomas More, and his wife, Cathy. The Costantinis own and operate La Lune Collection, a manufacturer of high-end rustic furniture, and have served on the board of directors for several arts-related nonprofits.“Extensive research shows that students who participate in arts education develop enhanced critical thinking and problem-solving skills, have higher academic achievement, and develop a greater ability to think creatively,” said Mario Costantini. “Almost everything that Cathy and I do in our own business every day involves creativity and the arts.”“Mario and I believe the arts are essential to every student’s education and have shown to significantly increase student achievement and greatly increase the odds that students will graduate from college,” added Cathy Costantini. “We’re proud to support this important St. Thomas More arts initiative.”St. Thomas More invites the community to join the Arts. For All Seasons. campaign. To learn more about the campaign, please visit the school’s website at tmore.org/AFAS ###About St. Thomas More High SchoolLocated less than a mile from Lake Michigan on Milwaukee’s historic south side, St. Thomas More High School provides students with the foundation to lead humbly, always seek truth and knowledge, and answer God’s call to serve. St. Thomas More boasts a student-to-teacher ratio of only 13:1 and highlights participatory, project-based education in all subjects. St. Thomas More’s teaching staff consists of published authors, peer-reviewed scholars, a Ph.D., two ordained priests, two Kohl Teacher Fellows, a fellow at the University of Wisconsin’s Center for the Study of the American Constitution, and a Project Lead the Way Master teacher.For more information about St. Thomas More High School, please visit tmore.org.

Announcing Arts. for All Seasons.: The Campaign to Transform Fine Arts at St. Thomas More High School

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.