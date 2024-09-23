Premium Products International (PPI) Announces Strategic Shift to Brazilian Sourcing for US-Based Companies

New Strategy Aims to Mitigate Rising Freight Costs and Enhance Supply Chain Reliability by Leveraging Brazil’s Strengths for Cost-Effective and Reliable Sourcing Solutions

RAMSEY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Products International (PPI), a leading company specializing in the sourcing, logistics, pricing, and marketing of wholesale products, is excited to announce a strategic shift in its supply chain strategy. In response to the rising ocean freight rates and logistical challenges associated with sourcing from Asia, PPI is now focusing on Brazil as a primary sourcing origin for US-based companies.



Addressing Supply Chain Challenges

The global trade environment has become increasingly complex, with recent spikes in ocean freight rates significantly impacting the cost and reliability of sourcing from Asia. Freight rates for a 40ft container from China to the US have surged from $3,500 to $7,000. Companies like MSC now charge premium rates, ranging from $8,000 to $10,000 from China to the US for guaranteed space, and from India to the US is $10,000 or more for guaranteed space.

Bad weather in Asia, longer transit routes due to geopolitical tensions, and container shortages have exacerbated these challenges. These factors have led to significant delays and increased costs. By shifting focus to Brazil, PPI aims to mitigate these challenges by leveraging Brazil’s stable shipping rates, high-quality manufacturing options, and reduced transit times, ensuring a more reliable and cost-effective supply chain for US-based companies.

Why Brazil?

PPI recognizes the critical need for diversification in supply chains to mitigate risks and ensure stability. Brazil presents a promising alternative with stable shipping rates and a range of high-quality manufacturing options. Key benefits of sourcing from Brazil include:

Cost Savings: Stable shipping rates enable more predictable logistics costs, improving overall budget planning and pricing strategies.

Reduced Risk: Diversifying suppliers reduces exposure to geopolitical issues, trade restrictions, and supply chain disruptions.

Quality and Reliability: Brazil offers high-quality manufacturing options that meet international standards.

Faster Lead Times: Depending on the location, sourcing from Brazil can result in shorter lead times compared to China, ensuring quicker product turnaround.

CEO’s Vision

Nabil Nahra, President of PPI, stated, “Our mission at PPI has always been to provide our clients with the most cost-effective and reliable sourcing solutions. By shifting our focus to Brazil, we are not only addressing the current logistical challenges but also positioning our clients to benefit from a more diversified and resilient supply chain. This strategic move underscores our commitment to helping businesses navigate the complexities of global trade and achieve sustainable growth.”

Partnering with PPI

PPI’s team of experts specializes in connecting businesses with reliable partners in Brazil. Leveraging an extensive network and deep understanding of international trade, PPI offers tailored solutions to meet specific sourcing needs. By partnering with PPI, businesses can:

- Reduce Costs: Access cost-effective production solutions in Brazil.

- Streamline Operations: Benefit from PPI’s expertise in managing international supply chains.

- Enhance Quality: Ensure products are manufactured to the highest standards.

About Premium Products International (PPI)

Premium Products International (PPI), established in 1992, is a leader in sourcing, logistics, pricing, and marketing wholesale products. Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, PPI has a proven track record of successfully introducing U.S. brands to international markets such as the Middle East, South America, and Europe.

PPI offers comprehensive export consulting services, including market research, branding, financial analysis, and English, French, and Arabic training seminars.

The company emphasizes strategic branding, financial analysis, pricing strategies, and product positioning to differentiate and provide superior customer service. PPI has been awarded the 'Small Business Success Award' by the State of New Jersey. Nabil Nahra, with over 40 years of experience in domestic and international marketing, leads PPI with a focus on creating scalable, standardized processes to support business growth.

