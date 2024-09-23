TYLin welcomes Kimberly Slaughter as Senior Vice President and Transportation Leader for North America

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin, a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Slaughter as TYLin’s North America Transportation Leader.

With over 35 years of experience in the public and private transportation sectors, Ms. Slaughter will spearhead strategic initiatives to drive growth within our transportation sector. A key focus will be strengthening the presence of TYLin’s transportation services while leveraging the company’s technical expertise, talent, and geographic reach to enhance client delivery, retain and attract top talent, and drive collaboration.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to the TYLin team," said Tom Price, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at TYLin. "Her depth of experience and dedication to delivering impactful infrastructure projects will be pivotal as we continue to diversify our services and clients across North America. We know her leadership will be instrumental in executing our vision for the future.”

“I’m excited to collaborate with an incredible team to support strategic growth and improve outcomes for our clients and communities,” said Ms. Slaughter. “Everyone deserves access to mobility in their community that is safe, affordable, convenient, context sensitive, and supports a healthy environment for their families.”

In addition to her wealth of experience with architecture, engineering, and consulting companies, Ms. Slaughter has spent decades as a public transit advocate, serving on boards and committees focused on transportation equity and community development. Notably, she serves on the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity, the American Public Transportation Association executive committee, the Mineta Transportation Institute board, and the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO) national board, among many others. In 2022, she was honored by COMTO as a “Woman Who Moves the Nation” and awarded the prestigious Shirley A. DeLibero Award.

About TYLin

Founded in 1954, TYLin is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,200 employees in 65 offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the company provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. TYLin is a member of Sidara's global collaborative of leading designers, engineers, planners, and consultants committed to advancing livability, sustainability, and well-being for all. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

Michael Luhning TYLin 618-606-2595 michael.luhning@tylin.com

