 Governor Shapiro Welcomes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, Signs Sister State Agreement with Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine to Strengthen Ties

Visit highlights Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry while Pennsylvania National Guard members train Ukrainian forces overseas. Agreement with Zaporizhzhia establishes economic partnership across key industries, based on shared values and commitment to freedom.

Scranton, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and members of the Shapiro Administration welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Lackawanna County – one of two major munitions plants in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

President Zelenskyy made a special trip to the Keystone State to visit the Pennsylvania workers who are playing a vital role in Ukraine’s defense. During the visit, President Zelenskyy spoke with workers at SCAAP – a U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command (JMC) facility that manufactures large-caliber metal projectiles and mortar projectiles for the U.S. Department of Defense – and thanked them for their efforts. SCAAP specifically builds 155-millimeter howitzer rounds, some of the most vital equipment for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

“Pennsylvania is the birthplace of American freedom – and our Commonwealth proudly stands with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedom against naked aggression,” said Governor Shapiro. “I’m proud to welcome President Zelenskyy and his delegation to Scranton – to visit with the women and men who are fueling his country’s fight for freedom – and sign an agreement with Zaporizhzhia that will strengthen both states and foster collaboration for years to come. Pennsylvania looks forward to building a close relationship with Zaporizhzhia as we continue to stand on the side of freedom.”

During President Zelenskyy’s visit, Governor Shapiro also signed an agreement with the Zaporizhzhia Regional State (Military) Administration – a province in Southeast Ukraine – that aims to leverage the strengths of both regions and support the region’s efforts to rebuild after the war while providing Pennsylvania businesses an opportunity to participate in the reconstruction through its Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED). As part of the agreement, Pennsylvania will work with the economic leaders in Zaporizhzhia to share best practices across critical industries, including energy, agriculture, digital technologies, workforce development, and defense. The agreement encourages dialogue and cooperation through visits, workshops, and meetings, and allows for the expansion of the scope of cooperation as needed.

“Today is an exciting day for Zaporizhzhia and Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This agreement will help support the future economic revitalization of Ukraine, while boosting our economy and creating jobs for Pennsylvanians. Five of the sectors included in the agreement mirror those in our Economic Development Strategy, and we look forward to building a strong partnership with Zaporizhzhia in industries such as energy, agriculture, life sciences, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and more.”

Defense cooperation for Ukraine remains essential. This month, more than 150 soldiers from the Pennsylvania National Guard’s (PANG) 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team deployed to Germany supporting the Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine. The PANG’s Task Force Independence is currently training Ukrainian forces in combined arms and maneuver training for battalion-sized units.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced in December 2022 that it was expanding U.S.-led training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). The U.S. program will train up to one Ukrainian battalion per month and will help develop the skills of Ukrainian units in specialized equipment.

“Training is key to Ukraine’s continued success on the battlefield,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “Our Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers are in Germany, away from their families and loved ones in support of this mission. They, along with more than a thousand other PANG members are currently serving overseas in support of our nation and its responsibility to operations around the globe. We are proud of their commitment and thankful for their service.”

