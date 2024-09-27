National Veteran Business Development Council's MVO Task Force Maintains its Partnership with Central Penn College

Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses. Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is pleased to announce its partnership between Central Penn College and NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force . With over 140 years of experience in career-focused education, Central Penn College brings a wealth of knowledge and support to military and veteran students through its innovative programs and services.Since its founding in 1881, Central Penn College has been committed to providing students with the education they need to succeed in a variety of professional fields. Located in Summerdale, Pennsylvania, near many public and private employers, the college offers associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees, along with certificates and diploma programs. By providing small class sizes and flexible course formats—in-person, online, or hybrid—Central Penn delivers a tailored approach to education, allowing students to complete degrees on an accelerated schedule.Central Penn College goes beyond the classroom in supporting its military and veteran students. With a dedicated success coach and military benefits coordinator, the college ensures personalized guidance throughout the entire academic experience—from financial planning with a military benefits coordinator to career development with the Center for Career Services & Development. This hands-on approach allows veterans to navigate the complexities of higher education with confidence, knowing they have the support to achieve their academic and career goals.One Central Penn alum, Christopher Adams, shared his experience: “Central Penn stood out among other colleges I had applied to because they had a dedicated staff that worked with me to navigate the process of utilizing the 9/11 GI bill to cover tuition. Every other college admissions staff in the area just handed me a stack of papers and said to call if I had questions. Central Penn’s admissions staff physically walked with me to each person I needed to see. The various staff members I interacted with explained everything simply and stayed actively engaged with me as I completed the necessary documents. When I left that day, I had no worries or anxiety about how the 9/11 GI Bill would cover my education. Central Penn’s dedicated and focused mentality rippled out through my entire experience earning my degrees.”Through its membership in the NVBDC MVO Task Force, Central Penn College collaborates with other veteran-serving organizations, contributing its expertise and resources to enhance support for veterans pursuing both education and entrepreneurship. This partnership reinforces the college’s ongoing commitment to veteran success, inside and outside the classroom.For more information about Central Penn College and its programs, please visit centralpenn.edu.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.