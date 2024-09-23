TRX Staking is on a new level. The biggest chances for substantial rewards, affordable time periods, and more with Cryptomus

Cryptomus announced an impressive staking update. Now, users can stake the popular cryptocurrency coin, TRX, with up to 20% APR and get rewards on favorable terms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cryptomus platform provides its users with a wide range of opportunities, including staking different types of cryptocurrency. TRX staking takes the leading place, being the most popular option for users to increase their passive income. According to this, the Cryptomus team decides to make TRX staking APR even more impressive.



Now, Cryptomus users are able to stake TRX with up to 20% of interest which is four times more than it was. Additionally, the platform establishes refreshed staking terms, including a better time period from 30 to 365 days and an affordable lock amount from 10 TRX. Such updates will allow users to stake Tron at some of the most favorable conditions in the digital currency market and will also strengthen TRX as one of the most relevant and rapidly growing cryptocurrencies today.

These outstanding upgrades greatly empower the staking process in general, as well as give users the opportunity to start getting passive income in a more accessible and simpler way. For even more convenient interaction of users with the platform options, Cryptomus offers a detailed guide on how to stake TRX .

Cryptomus is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform that skillfully combines all the benefits of cryptocurrency management. It offers an extensive range of functional tools for effective business support and safe implementation of secure cryptocurrency transactions. The user-friendly platform’s design and intuitive navigation save users’ time and provide them with the pleasant experience of working with cryptocurrencies. When it comes to security, Cryptomus involves the strongest protection measures, such as setting up a PIN code, enabling 2FA, and passing KYC, to keep clients’ personal data and funds safe.

