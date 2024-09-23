Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market to Reach $263.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Technological advancements and remote work trends offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market by Services (SIP Trunking, Hosted IP PBX and Managed IP PBX), by Configuration (Computer-to-Computer, Computer-to-Phone and Phone-to-Phone), and Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Retail & ecommerce, Travel & Hospitality and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market was valued at $112.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $263.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market is experiencing growth due to cost efficiency, integration with other technologies and increasing demand for instant messaging services. However, limited network speed and privacy concerns hinder market growth to some extent.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2672

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $112.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $263.0 billion CAGR 9.60% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Services, Configuration, Vertical, and Region. Drivers Cost Efficiency Integration With Other Technologies Increasing Demand for Instant Messaging Services. Opportunities Technological Advancements Remote Work Trends Restraint Limited Network Speed and Privacy Concerns

Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/voice-over-internet-protocol-voip-market/purchase-options

Segment Highlights

The hosted IP PBX segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By services, the SIP trunking segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to cost efficiency, scalability, and compatibility with existing PBX systems. In addition, it allows businesses to reduce communication costs while leveraging their current infrastructure, making it particularly attractive for medium to large enterprises seeking reliable and flexible telecom solutions

However, the hosted IP PBX segment is projected to attain the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2032, owing to its simplicity, lower upfront costs, minimal on-site hardware requirements, and seamless integration with other communication tools. This makes it highly attractive for small to medium-sized enterprises seeking flexibility and ease to use in their communication systems.

The phone-to-phone segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By configuration, the computer-to-phone segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is due to its ease of use and it allows users to make calls from their computers to traditional phone numbers, making it convenient for businesses and individuals. In addition, it is also driven by its ability to integrate with existing communication systems, providing a seamless transition to VoIP technology.

However, the phone-to-phone segment is projected to attain the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing adoption of mobile VoIP applications and the rising demand for direct phone-to-phone calling services. Which offers users the convenience of making VoIP calls without the need of a computer, which is driving its rapid growth of segment.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to rise in adoption of VoIP solutions by financial institutions to enhance communication efficiency, reduce operational costs, and provide secure and reliable communication channels for sensitive financial transactions and customer interactions.

However, the IT & telecom segment is projected to attain the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in need for seamless communication and collaboration among remote teams, growing adoption of cloud-based services, and rise in demand for reliable and cost-effective communication solutions to support digital transformation initiatives in the IT and telecom industries.

Regional Outlook

North America and Europe led the market share in 2023, owing to high levels of digitalization, strong purchasing power, and a large base of professional photographers. Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market, driven by rise in smartphone adoption and interest in photography. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show potential for growth, supported by rise in disposable incomes and expanding access to technology.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2672

Major Industry Players: -

Nextiva

Dialpad

Ooma Office

GoTo Connect

Zoom

OpenPhone

Aircall

8x8 X Series

CallTower

3CX

MightyCall

Cisco

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, acquisition and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In July 2021, Dialpad launched Dialpad Meetings, aiming to broaden its business communication and customer engagement solutions by offering a unified platform. This new solution integrates AI and cloud technologies to enhance its services, providing customers with a more comprehensive and efficient communication experience.

In April 2022, Nextiva, a leading VoIP services provider company, released its NextivaOne partner programme to support the implementation of developing technologies for its channel partners and customers, allowing them to improve their service portfolio and build their revenue stream.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.