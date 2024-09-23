Worthington Enterprises Releases 2024 Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR), a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives, today published its annual Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s commitments, management approach and achievements within four categories: People First, Process and Planet, Sustainable Products and Responsible Governance. Through the lens of sustainability, Worthington Enterprises aspires to achieve a balance of people, planet and prosperity to meet the needs of today without compromising tomorrow.



Andy Rose, president and chief executive officer, Worthington Enterprises, said, “We believe sustainability is an essential element of safety, health and the ability to live life expressively. We have taken significant strides in our first year as Worthington Enterprises to use sustainability as an enabler for success. The data and supporting stories included in this year’s report demonstrate the results of our initial efforts. We are proud of our accomplishments; however, we are not celebrating completion. Opportunities remain, and we are committed to achieving meaningful outcomes in collaboration with our customers, suppliers and communities.”

Some of the Company’s milestones include:

Establishing corporate sustainability goals to address priority material topics and align with related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

to address priority material topics and align with related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Prioritizing safety as demonstrated by outperforming the industry average safety total case incident rate by 36 percent.

as demonstrated by outperforming the industry average safety total case incident rate by 36 percent. Fostering an engaged and inclusive workforce of which 86 percent participated in an annual “Shaping Our Future” employee engagement survey. Additionally, 51 percent of promotions were earned by diverse employees.

of which 86 percent participated in an annual “Shaping Our Future” employee engagement survey. Additionally, 51 percent of promotions were earned by diverse employees. Reducing environmental footprint by diverting 85 percent of total waste from landfills in FY24 and decreasing global market-based GHG emissions intensity by 23 percent compared to CY20.

by diverting 85 percent of total waste from landfills in FY24 and decreasing global market-based GHG emissions intensity by 23 percent compared to CY20. Building climate resilience by investing in systems that mitigated climate risk and subsequently saved $3.9 million across the last three fiscal years.

by investing in systems that mitigated climate risk and subsequently saved $3.9 million across the last three fiscal years. Working with U.S. suppliers by allocating 89 percent of total annual spend domestically.

by allocating 89 percent of total annual spend domestically. Investing in innovation through expansion of product development labs and extension of a gas cylinder recycling pilot program.

through expansion of product development labs and extension of a gas cylinder recycling pilot program. Supporting communities by contributing $3 million to 73 non-profit organizations as well as committing $7.5 million in partnership with the McConnell Foundation to create The Worthington Companies Foundation Pediatric Research Fund at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Additional information about the Company’s corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts can be viewed here . Click here to download an executive summary PDF or here for the comprehensive report .

Worthington Enterprises developed its Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability Report with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and incorporated elements of the Appliance Manufacturing Standard, the Building Products and Furnishings Standard and the Containers and Packaging Standard of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Throughout FY24, numerous third-party organizations recognized the corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts of Worthington Enterprises with distinctions such as America’s Climate Leaders (USA Today), Top Workplaces (Energage), America’s Most Responsible Companies (Newsweek), Military Friendly Employer (Viqtory) and Four-Star Employer (VETS Indexes), among others.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with two primary business segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. The Building Products segment includes cooking, heating, cooling and water solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories. The Consumer Products segment provides solutions for the tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories. Product brands within the Worthington Enterprises portfolio include Balloon Time®, Bernzomatic®, Coleman® (propane cylinders), CoMet®, Garden-Weasel®, General®, HALO™, Hawkeye™, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, NEXI™, Pactool International®, PowerCore™, Well-X-Trol® and XLite™, among others. The Company also serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem via a joint venture focused on on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises and its joint ventures employ approximately 6,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation , participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts . For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements by Worthington Enterprises that are not limited to historical information constitute “forward-looking statements” under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by Worthington Enterprises. Readers should evaluate forward-looking statements in the context of such risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are described in Worthington Enterprises’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements included in Worthington Enterprises’ SEC filings and other public communications. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Worthington Enterprises does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Sonya L. Higginbotham

Senior Vice President

Chief of Corporate Affairs, Communications and Sustainability

614.438.7391

sonya.higginbotham@wthg.com

Marcus A. Rogier

Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer

614.840.4663

marcus.rogier@wthg.com

200 West Old Wilson Bridge Rd.

Columbus, Ohio 43085

WorthingtonEnterprises.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.