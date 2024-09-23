ODYSIGHT.AI RECEIVES REPEAT PURCHASE ORDER FROM NASA FOR ITS COMPREHENSIVE VISUALIZATION SOLUTION, TO SUPPORT ITS HIGH-SPEED AERONAUTICAL FLIGHT TESTING

OMER, Israel, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (OTCQB: ODYS), a pioneer in AI driven Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM), is pleased to announce the receipt of a new purchase order for the Company’s vision-based system by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to support its high-speed aeronautical flight testing on aerospace vehicles. This repeat order from NASA demonstrates the unique value and quality of Odysight.ai’s innovative solutions.



Colonel (Res.) Yehu Ofer, CEO of Odysight.ai stated: “This order showcases the trust NASA places in Odysight.ai, and is a strong endorsement of our technology’s effectiveness. We are proud that NASA chose to integrate our solutions to support high-speed aeronautical flight testing and believe this further demonstrates the substantial value we deliver to our customers. We look forward to expanding our partnership with NASA.”

Inbal Kreiss, board member of Odysight.ai and currently Chief of Innovation at the Systems, Missiles and Space Division of the Israeli Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) and Chairwoman of RAKIA, Israel's Scientific and Technological Mission to the International Space Station, stated, “It is highly unusual for NASA to select a supplier as a single source for repeated space missions and thus the selection of Odysight.ai’s system by NASA is a clear validation of the exceptional quality of Odysight.ai’s capabilities.”

Odysight.ai’s visual sensing-based systems provide state-of-the-art solutions, ranging from bespoke cameras to advanced AI algorithms for diagnostics and prognostic health management applications. Odysight.ai’s groundbreaking technology is designed to empower users to autonomously monitor and manage the health of their assets without the need for specialized technicians, providing crucial support for the aerospace sector by enabling Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) of aerial vehicles. This technology enhances sustainment, operational availability and platform safety, offering superior capabilities, including an onboard Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS).

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.ai leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight.ai’s unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. Odysight.ai’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring. For more information, please visit: https://www.odysight.ai or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

