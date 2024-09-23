Coherent to Demonstrate a Broad Portfolio of Innovative Products and Technologies at ECOC 2024

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in optical communications components and subsystems, announced today that it will showcase its new products and technologies for next-generation optical communications networks at ECOC 2024 exhibition, September 23-25 at the Messe Frankfurt, Booth #A10. Coherent thought leaders will present at panels, technical sessions and workshops.



RECENT PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Industry’s First L-band 800G ZR/ZR+ Pluggable Transceivers

L-band 800 Gbps coherent pluggable optical transceiver in QSFP-DD form factor allows hyperscalers and telecom carriers to expand fiber capacity at lower costs, moving from 32 Tbps to 64 Tbps capacity. First in the market to feature both C- and L-band wavelengths, Coherent 800G DCO transceivers offer high optical output power, leveraging the 140 Gbaud IC-TROSA-integrated coherent optical subassembly, and benefitting from the internal InP platform capability.

Uncooled Dual Chip 2x480mW 980nm Micro Pump Laser Module

The new single-mode uncooled dual-chip micro-pump lasers from Coherent offer an industry-first output power of 2x400 mW with power consumption of less than 2 W in environments where temperatures can range from -20 to 85°C. The new laser is delivered in a compact 3-pin module, making it the ideal choice for next-generation coherent transceivers in data center interconnects and in compact single-channel and bidirectional amplifiers for metro and long-haul networks.

Novel Analog Optical Multi-Link Modules

The innovative analog optical multi-link modules, now available in alpha samples, support next-generation analog optical links up to the Ka-band, targeting both terrestrial and space applications. Optimized for radio frequency over fiber (RFoF) applications, these modules are the ideal replacement of traditional copper and coax-based RF links, thanks to their low power consumption, reduced weight, higher link gain, and increased robustness against interference.

TECHNOLOGY AND PRODUCT DEMONSTRATIONS

1.6T-DR8 OSFP transceiver

Demonstration of the next-gen silicon photonics based 1.6T-DR8 transceiver with 8 optical 200G/lane PAM4 interfaces and 8 electrical 200G/lane PAM4 interfaces for a total capacity of 1.6T, perfectly supporting AI/ML applications and network switch interconnect.

800G-DR4 OSFP transceiver

Demonstration of the 800G-DR4, equipped with 8 electrical lanes at 100 Gbps and 4 optical lanes at 200 Gbps, utilizing the proprietary 200G differential electro-absorption modulated laser (EML) technology, which significantly enhances signal integrity.

L-band 800G QSFP-DD Digital Coherent optics (DCO) Pluggable transceiver

Demonstration of the 800G QSFP-DD-DCO in the L-band range directly plugged into a router for IP-over-DWDM architectures.

OIF Interoperability

Coherent 100G ZR, 400G ZR, 400G ZR+ and 800G ZR modules are part of the interoperable ecosystem demonstration hosted at the OIF booth.

Optical Instrumentation

Demonstration of the WaveShaper® 32002B to show its Super-C + Super-L band 12.5 THz coverage (103 nm), and unique key feature; demonstration of the WaveMaker® 4000A programmable spectral shape with its integrated ASE source and EDFA to cover C-, Super-C, and C+L-bands.



TEST AND MEASUREMENT

WaveMaker® 500A programmable optical spectrum synthesizer designed specifically for Super-C band applications. WaveMaker® 500A enhances transceiver and amplifier testing with a programmable optical noise spectrum across the Super-C band, delivering over 20 dBm of optical output power. With its unique ability to emulate 120 DWDM channels, it is a tremendous asset for researchers and developers to explore more complex optical networking scenarios.

New high port count WaveShaper® 32000B and 30002B - WaveShaper® 32000B and 32002B reconfigurable optical processors, now available in Super-C and Super-C plus Super-L band configurations, are the only optical filters offering full programmability of attenuation and phase across the spectrum, with a high port count of 1x31 and full coverage of up to 12.5 THz.



WORKSHOP

Massively parallel optical transceivers and interfaces – where are we on this path?

Speaker: Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom

Sunday, September 22, 2024 (12:30-14:00)

Intra-Datacenter Connectivity: Bottlenecks & Trends for AI Clusters

Speaker: Vipul Bhatt, VP, Marketing, Datacom

Sunday, September 22, 2024 (14:00-17:30)

MARKET FOCUS

Advances in Optical Components for Datacom and Telecom Transceivers

Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer

Panel: Components/IC/PIC/Fiber

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (10:00-10:15)

Coherent Optics for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites Communication: Present, Next, and Beyond

Speaker: Dr. Jack Jian Xu, VP, Marketing, Telecom

Panel: New and emerging technologies

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (13:20-13:35)

Laser Precision: Advanced Optics and Sources Revolutionizing Automotive LIDAR

Speaker: Dr. Nagarajan Sridhar, VP, Marketing, Automotive

Panel: New and emerging technologies

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (14:20-14:35)

Next gen networking optics like 1.6 or 3.2T

Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 (15:30-16:30)

WOMEN IN PHOTONICS

Empowerment Bridge: Taking Cognizance from Leading Ladies in Photonics and Optics

Speaker: Dr. Julie Eng, Chief Technology Officer

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 (12:30-14:00)

