Clinical Trials Market to Witness 8.7% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Clinical Trials Market size was valued at USD 52.39 billion in 2023 to USD 102.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Westford, USA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Clinical Trials Market will attain the value of USD 102.12 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031). With the growing middle class and rapid urbanization, people are becoming more sedentary. As a result, diseases such as genetic mutations, diabetes, malaria, HIV, tuberculosis and obesity are high. Other factors contributing to the increase in market share are high prevalence of targeted diseases and genetic abnormalities. The biopharmaceutical industry is focused on personalized therapies. This will help create personalized health care standards and help cure some genetic diseases.

Clinical Trials Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 52.39 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 102.12 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Phase, Disease and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine Key Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases





Clinical Trials Market Segmental Analysis

Global Clinical Trials Market is segmented on the basis of phase, service type, therapeutic area, application, and region.

By phase, market is segmented into Phase III Clinical Trials, Phase II Clinical Trials, Phase IV Clinical Trials, and Phase I Clinical Trials.

By service type, market is segmented into Laboratory Services, Bioanalytical Testing Services, Decentralized Clinical Trial Services, Patient Recruitment Services, Site Identification Services, Analytical Testing Services, Supply & Logistics Services, Protocol Designing Services, Data Management Services, Medical Device Testing Services, and Other Services.

By therapeutic area, market is segmented into Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Neurology, Metabolic Disorders, Immunology, Cardiology, Genetic Diseases, Women’s Health, and Other Therapeutic Areas.

By application, market is segmented into Small Molecules, Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy, and Other Applications.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Phase III Segment to Dominate Due to Larger Patient Population

The Phase III segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The most important and extensive testing is in Phase III. With 59 new therapies approved by the FDA between 2015 and 2016, the median price of a single-Phase III trial is approximately US$19.0 million. Furthermore, Phase III requires a larger number of patients and often involves longer treatments. In terms of market share, the Phase II segment ranked second with 19.4% in 2021.

Oncology Segment to Drive Market Due to Huge Investment in R&D

The oncology segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. According to the FDA and several other sources, the pharmaceutical industry is currently investing more than $38.0 billion for preclinical development of oncology therapeutic commodities and the cardiovascular condition. More than 190 drugs are currently under development due to the huge investment in R&D in this region.

North America is Dominating Due to Rising Aging Population

North America dominates the global clinical trials market. The growth in the sector is driven by the pharmaceutical industry’s focus on developing new drugs to treat a variety of the chronic conditions. For example, the population over the age of 65 in the United States was estimated at 54 million in 2019 and will increase to approximately 98.2 million by the end of 2060 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As a result, businesses are generally investing more in research and development, according to the Census Bureau.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the second largest market share in 2021. One of the major factors affecting the industry is global epidemics. The largest, most experienced biotechnology CRO in Asia-Pacific is "Novotech" which has increased the interest of clinical trial sponsors to study COVID-19 due to the quality and rapid turnaround of this research.

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Advancements in Technology

Growing Outsourcing of Trials

Restraints

High Cost of Clinical Trials

Strict Regulatory Requirements

Patient Recruitment Challenges

Prominent Players in Clinical Trials Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

IQVIA, Inc.

ICON plc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Syneos Health

WuXi AppTec

Charles River Laboratories

PAREXEL International Corporation

Fortrea, Inc.

Medpace

SGS

Frontage Labs

ACM Global Laboratories

Advanced Clinical

PSI

BioAgile

Clinical Trial Service

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Pepgra

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

Dove Quality Solutions

Firma Clinical Research

Celerion

Novotech

Linical Americas

Key Questions Answered in Clinical Trials Market Report

How big is the Global Clinical Trials Market?

What are the key restraints of Global Clinical Trials Market size?

Which is the fastest growing region in the Global Clinical Trials Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (advancements in technology, growing outsourcing of trials), restraints (high cost of clinical trials, strict regulatory requirements), opportunities (increasing focus on personalized medicine), influencing the growth of Clinical Trials Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Clinical Trials Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Clinical Trials Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

