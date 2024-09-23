QOIBest Debuts Hong Kong Office to Revolutionize Global App Experiences with PWA Solutions

Hong Kong, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QOIBest, a global leader in Progressive Web Apps (PWA) technology, has enhanced its global service network by opening a new office in Hong Kong. The new location adds to QOIBest’s other continental headquarters in London, providing the firm with new and valuable access to assist businesses, technical directors and product managers in significantly improving mobile user experiences.

QOIBest’s PWA technology allows web applications to function just like native mobile apps. Its Android solution enables users to access and install apps directly through their internet browser, bypassing Google Play. This makes installing apps easier than ever while also eliminating the need to install through traditional app stores, providing a smooth, app-like experience to users.

Maximize User Retention with Cutting-Edge PWAs

At the core of QOIBest's offering is its innovative PWA technology, designed to maximize user retention. QOIBest's PWAs offer fast loading times, offline functionality and Chrome-based push notifications to ensure interruption-free user experiences. Built on the Chrome Web App Protocol, the PWAs bypass app store reviews — which in turn minimizes their risk of being delisted. Even after a user installs an app, the PWA-fueled push notifications help retain users by encouraging them to reactivate the app.

Lower Business Costs Through Cross-Platform Compatibility

QOIBest's PWAs also offer cross-platform compatibility, which eliminates the need for separate native apps and reduces costs of both development and maintenance. In bypassing Google Play’s commission fees, QOIBest’s technology helps companies save money and be more flexible in receiving payment from users.

A Trusted Partner Across Industries

QOIBest‘s international presence allows it to leverage its PWA expertise and offer its wide variety of services, including platform development, customer engagement, IT support and user retention to a larger global base of users. The firm works primarily in the gaming, social media, in-app advertising (IAA) industries and short drama, but is also growing rapidly into the retail, e-commerce and travel spaces, among others.

Empowering Clients with Optimized Features

QOIBest continually enhances its platform to improve client outcomes. Recent updates include Adjust integration for better data tracking, interception tools to boost conversion, and page obfuscation for privacy protection. The dashboard now offers more intuitive data displays, while landing pages and backend management have been optimized for smoother user experiences. Additional features like watermarking and ongoing bug fixes ensure system stability and protection.

Learn more about QOIBest’s PWA products and solutions by visiting https://qoibest.com/ or following QOIBest’s X page. To schedule a demo or discuss collaboration opportunities, contact the company via Telegram or WhatsApp (+44 7379 704740).

楊永義：contact@qoibest.com

QOIBest QOIBest's PWA solution for Android

