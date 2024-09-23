LifeSci Advisors Appoints Lindsey Trickett to its Investor Relations Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, an investor relations and corporate communications firm focused on the healthcare sector, today announces the appointment of Lindsey Trickett, as Managing Director. Ms. Trickett brings 20 years of biopharma industry experience spanning investor relations, corporate communications, finance, operations, and marketing. This strategic hire underscores LifeSci Advisors' commitment to expanding its expertise and strengthening its team to better serve its clients' evolving needs in the life sciences sector.



“As LifeSci Advisors continues to grow, one of our key priorities is to seek the best available talent from Wall Street, industry and academia,” said Michael Rice, Cofounder of LifeSci Advisors. “Our service offering in investor relations is unique and we believe that, by hiring seasoned professionals such as Lindsey, we can provide our clients with thoughtful counsel and deliver exceptional value. Lindsey has a strong background, with a successful track record at both small and large cap biotech and pharma companies. We welcome her to the team and look forward the contributions she will make.”

Ms. Trickett commented, “LifeSci Advisors has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and set new standards for investor relations in the life sciences industry.” She added, “My experience, including my time at AstraZeneca, has provided me with a comprehensive understanding of the unique needs and opportunities life sciences companies face when engaging with the investment community. This expertise will enable me to effectively support the diverse range of companies at LifeSci Advisors.”

Lindsey Trickett previously held senior in-house investor relations and communications roles at Prelude Therapeutics (small molecule precision oncology), F-Star Therapeutics (bispecific oncology), and Intellia Therapeutics (CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing). She was employed for 12 years at Astra Zeneca, in a series of positions including Director, Investor Relations as well as Global Product & Portfolio Strategy. In the IR capacity, she acted as Astra Zenaca’s representative to actively manage the North American investor base. Earlier in her career Ms. Trickett held financial roles at US Airways and Bank of New York. She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky, an MBA from Georgetown University, and is an active NIRI member.

About LifeSci Advisors

LifeSci Advisors is the largest integrated investor relations firm in healthcare and the life sciences with global operations across North America, Europe, and Israel. With a presence in New York, Boston, San Francisco / Silicon Valley, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv, LifeSci leverages global relationships and local knowledge in multiple territories around the world to provide high-value services for clients. The firm has an experienced team drawing from diverse Wall Street, scientific, and communications backgrounds to successfully plan and implement strategic programs for public and private life sciences companies of all sizes and stages.

Contacts

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6987

andrew@lifescicapital.com

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6979

mrice@lifescicapital.com

Media Contact:

Drew Levinson

LifeSci Communications

Phone: 917-797-0388

drew@lifescicomms.com

For additional information about LifeSci Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.lifesciadvisors.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.