Vortex Energy Retrieves 279 Meters Of Core Containing Visible Salt Mineralization From The Robinsons River Salt Project

The first occurrence of visible salt rock occurred at a depth of 327 meters in the area of the “Western Salt Structure” which was previously estimated to be capable of holding 250,000 tonnes of hydrogen in more than 25 caverns

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) ("Vortex” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company intersected visible salt rock at a depth of 327 meters at the Robinsons River Salt Project (the “Project”). A total of two hundred and seventy-nine meters of drill core containing salt rock has been retrieved from the third core well (VTX-23-W-2) which was drilled to an approximate total depth of seven hundred and thirty-five meters. Forage FTE Drilling drilled the first portion of the well using reverse flooded dual rotary drilling and casing to 327 meters. Major Drilling International, Inc. then commenced the second phase of drilling from 327 meters to the end of the well using diamond drilling. The work was completed under the supervision and project management of the Company’s primary consulting partner, RESPEC Consulting Inc. (“RESPEC”).



The third core hole was drilled near the previously identified western gravity anomaly, which the Company refers to as the “Western Salt Structure”. The surface location of the core hole was chosen to test the gravity-low anomaly near an existing seismic line, while utilizing established road and drill trail infrastructure. The visible halite observed in the third core well is similar to that observed in the first core hole (VTX-23-W-1). It is black and Interbedded with mudstone containing cracks filled with salt. The first examination did not show the presence of potassium magnesium (K-Mg) salt or anhydrite in the salt formation, which can have a negative impact on hydrogen or energy storage development.

Prior work conducted by the Company concluded that the Western Salt Structure had the potential to hold an estimated amount of 250,000 tonnes of hydrogen in more than 25 caverns, based on conservative estimates. Using conservative estimates, the hydrogen storage capacity was estimated to be more than 50 million m3. For additional information regarding the Company’s hydrogen storage capacity assessment, including certain assumptions underlying the hydrogen storage capacity assessment, please see the Company’s press release dated July 24, 2023, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Wireline geophysics were also deployed to gather detailed information about the geological formations around the core hole. The entire 279 meters of core containing visible salt mineralization is being prepared for shipment to Saskatoon for detailed logging and sample selection. Once complete, selected core samples will be provided to the University of Alberta (“U of A”) to conduct mineralogical analysis and proof of concept experiments on core samples and simulation studies. On April 29, 2024, Vortex’s collaboration with the U of A received Alberta Innovates Funding totaling $1.2 million for the project titled “Field Trial of Hydrogen Storage in Canadian Domal and Bedded Salts”.

Paul Sparkes, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex commented, “the visual results from the third core well at the Robinsons River Salt Project provide further confirmation of the results of the previous gravity and seismic interpretation work, which indicated the presence of salt formations at the Project. The visible salt mineralization observed in the core is encouraging as the drilling was done on the flanks of the Western Salt Structure, where we would typically expect to see an elevated amount of non-salt layers. We are excited to proceed with analysis of the extracted drill core and advance our work with the University of Alberta.”





Figure 1: Exploration Drill Hole 3 Location

UTM Coordinates (Zone 21 U) Latitude/Longitude Depth Dip Azimuth • Easting: 0374904E

• Northing: 5340500N • Latitude: N48° 12.324'

• Longitude: W58° 41.023' 734.76 m below ground level



80.8° at 650m at the final station



268.2°





Table 1: Drill Hole 3 Location and Details

QA/QC Data

The core was handled with careful QA/QC protocols. Immediately after extraction on the drill rig, the core was placed in core boxes with depth measurements scribed on the boxes, along with depth marking wooden blocks. These boxes were transported indoors to the core logging facility at the end of each 12-hour shift.

Field logging was performed on-site for Rock Quality Designation (RQD), recovery, and high-level lithology, and the core was photographed. Once logged, the core boxes were plastic wrapped, palletized, and wrapped again to prevent exposure to the elements. All data, including photographs, were entered into a spreadsheet daily to ensure accuracy.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Piotr Kulkialka, P.Geo, who is a consultant to the Company and is a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About RESPEC Consulting Inc.

RESPEC is a global leader in diverse technologies and draws from a wide array of expertise, products, and services to deliver world-class solutions for business, mining, energy, water, natural resources, urban development, infrastructure, and enterprise services. RESPEC’s subsurface experts have evaluated over 1,000 caverns in nearly every major cavern storage region in the world. RESPEC’s over 50-year history underground has helped to pioneer in-house specialty software and rock lab testing that focuses on designing solution-mined and conventionally mined storage caverns. RESPEC also plays a similar role with the ACES Delta in Utah, the world’s largest green hydrogen project under construction.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinsons River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Figure 1 Exploration Drill Hole 3 Location

