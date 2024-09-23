Repsol to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on September 25 2024

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

MADRID, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repsol (REP), based in Madrid, is a global multi-energy company that creates value through innovation, efficiency, and respect to drive progress in society and achieve a profitable energy transition, today announced that Repsol Senior Investor Relations Officer Álvaro Visús will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on September 25th. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: September 25, 2024

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/47xPcjS

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Strategic Update 24-27 (Link) focus on achieving a profitable energy transition, which prioritizes investments with Repsol’s current integrated portfolio of quality assets and low-carbon initiatives, attractive shareholder remuneration, and the maintenance of financial strength.



About Repsol

Repsol is a global multi-energy company that is capable of meeting all its customers' needs, whether at home or on the move. It employs 25,000 people in more than twenty countries and serves twenty-four million customers.

Its extensive network of 4,500 service stations across Spain, Portugal, Peru and Mexico offers fuels and is incorporating alternatives such as 100% renewable fuels, electric recharging, AutoGas, and natural gas for vehicles. In addition, Repsol has 2.4 million electricity and gas customers in Spain and Portugal and is the fourth largest operator in this market in Spain. The company is building a diversified renewable generation portfolio, with an installed capacity of 3.118 MW, mainly in Spain, the United States and Chile.

Producing an average of 599,000 barrels of oil per day, Repsol boasts one of Europe's most efficient refining systems. Repsol is transforming its six industrial complexes in the Iberian Peninsula into multi-energy hubs, capable of turning a wide variety of raw materials and waste into products with a low carbon footprint such as 100% renewable fuels, which will be key to achieving its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

REPSOL

Investor Relations: investor.relations@repsol.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

