Hudson RPO Celebrates 16 Consecutive Years on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Top Global RPO Providers

Annual Client Satisfaction Survey Reflects the Views of Senior HR Decision Makers

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson RPO, a leading global total talent solutions company owned by Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON), announced today that for the 16th consecutive year it has ranked among HRO Today magazine’s Baker’s Dozen list of top enterprise recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers. Hudson RPO achieved a ranking of #6, in the “Overall Enterprise RPO Leaders” category. Of note Hudson RPO also ranked #6 in the same category one year earlier, which is the highest ranking for Hudson RPO over the last 16 years.



Hudson RPO CEO, Jake Zabkowicz, noted, “We are excited to again this year rank as one of the top players in the global RPO market, which is an incredible achievement and an indication of our excellent reputation and brand awareness. Being recognized as a top RPO provider reflects the hard work of the team and continued investment in customers, people and solutions. What is even more rewarding is that this achievement continues a longstanding history of being recognized by our clients for the tremendous value we bring to their organizations. We are extremely proud of it.”

Alongside its highest-ever overall ranking, Hudson RPO also received recognition in three additional key areas: Breadth of Service, Size of Deal, and Quality of Service. These distinctions underscore the company’s focused commitment to client excellence through high-quality, end-to-end solutions.

The annual RPO Baker’s Dozen list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker’s Dozen survey is considered a leading global indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers.

Results of the Baker’s Dozen were based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rated RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at www.hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.