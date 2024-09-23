Gabelli Funds to Host 2nd Annual PFAS Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, a leader in value-oriented and research-driven investment management, is excited to announce its second annual PFAS Symposium, scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 2024, at The Harvard Club in New York City. This event will bring together leading experts, policymakers, and industry executives to explore the critical issues surrounding PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances), their uses, replacements, and remediation efforts in water treatment and other categories.



The symposium will feature company presentations, fireside chats, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings. It aims to facilitate a comprehensive dialogue on the environmental and public health challenges posed by PFAS, a class of compounds widely used in industrial and commercial applications that have raised significant concerns due to their toxicity and persistence in the environment. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Agenda

8:45 AM Opening Remarks Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA – Gabelli Funds

Wayne Pinsent, CFA – Gabelli Funds 9:00 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) Deb Cooper, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief of Staff 9:30 Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) Bob Rasmus – CEO

Joe Wong – CTO 10:00 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Zach Schafer – Director of Policy & Special Projects, Office of Water 10:30 National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) Robert Powelson – President & CEO 11:00 Break 11:15 Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) Colleen Arnold – President, Aqua 11:45 Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX) Michael Kozak – VP Environmental Products

Barry Shadrix – Global Director CETCO 12:15 PM Lunch Break 12:30 BioLargo, Inc. (OTC: BLGO) Dr. Cynthia Phillips – Advisor 1:00 SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) Andrew Walters – CFO

Craig Patla – President, CT Water Service

1:30 PermaFix (NASDAQ: PESI) Mark Duff – President & CEO

Louis Centofanti, EVP of Strategic Initiatives 2:00 EcoBolt Water Systems (Private) John Tavlarios – CEO 2:30 Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) G. Christian Andreasen – VP of Engineering 3:00 Axine Water Technologies (Private) Mark Ralph – President & CEO 3:30 REGENESIS (Private) Alana Miller – East Region Manager

About PFAS:

PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in various industrial applications and consumer products since the 1940s. Known for their resistance to water, oil, and heat, PFAS have been linked to environmental and health risks, including contamination of drinking water. As these substances do not easily degrade in the environment, they have earned the nickname "forever chemicals."

About Gabelli Funds:

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI). Gabelli Funds is renowned for its disciplined, research-driven investment process and offers a diverse array of investment products designed to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors.

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, September 26, 2024 starting at 8:45 am

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact: James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318

Contact:

Rebecca Stern

Research Analyst

(914) 921-7717

