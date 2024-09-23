VR Helps Children with Autism Develop Social, Communication Skills, New Research Shows

BlueSprig Pediatrics’ research featured in Behavior Analysis in Practice highlights potential for VR to successfully reconstruct re-world scenarios within learning programs

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSprig Pediatrics, Inc. (BlueSprig) , a leader in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), announces in new research that virtual reality (VR) can help children with ASD acquire and practice social, communication and safety skills.

Published in Behavior Analysis in Practice, a peer-reviewed journal of the Association for Behavior Analysis International, the study sought to determine the effectiveness of incorporating VR technology in teaching skills to participants with ASD. The study also examined indices of participant happiness while using the technology.

The researchers also evaluated whether skills developed with VR equipment could be generalized to a natural environment. The study found that children not only expressed happiness while participating in simulations but also developed skills that were maintained once they stopped using the technology. Parents of the participants also reported that the technology positively enhanced treatment programs.

Children who participated in the study utilized the Floreo VR platform. Now utilized in both clinical and school settings, Floreo teaches social, behavioral, communication and life skills for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD.

“The results of this study demonstrate VR's ability to recreate real-world scenarios into realistic experiences that improve the lives of clients receiving ABA therapy,” said Ashley Furhman, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Vice President of Specialty Clinics at BlueSprig. “As a provider of ABA therapy, positive client experiences guide our research and practice. Learning that the technology used in this study was beneficial to our practice and positively impacted program participant happiness was incredible. It means the use of this technology has the power to alter ABA therapy programs.”

ABA therapy helps kids with ASD with their social skills in a variety of environments. It can be difficult for Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) to recreate social scenarios inside program facilities, such as a school lunchroom or a busy street. VR technology allows BCBAs to recreate these scenarios in a program setting.

“VR technology is enhancing personalized care for neurodiverse individuals of all ages and backgrounds,” said Vijay Ravindran, CEO of Floreo. “It was fulfilling to see that program participants understood the skills taught through VR technology and that the participants retained the skills they learned once the technology was removed.”

Visit Behavior Analysis in Practice for complete details on the research and results.

About BlueSprig Pediatrics, Inc.

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment services to children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). BlueSprig is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider of ABA treatment with 170+ locations. For additional information about BlueSprig or to receive updates, visit www.bluesprigautism.com.

About Floreo

Floreo’s vision is a world that is open and accessible for every neurodiverse person. Its mission is to create the first behavioral therapy metaverse, a virtual world that is safe for learners, equipping them with skills and tools they can apply in their everyday lives. Floreo has developed a virtual reality platform that teaches social, behavioral, communication and life skills for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD,

anxiety and other neurodiverse conditions. For more information, please visit

www.floreovr.com .

