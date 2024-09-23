Submit Release
4DMT Announces Presentation at the 2024 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

Preclinical data for 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis lung disease in combination with CFTR modulators to be presented in a poster presentation

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced a poster presentation at the 2024 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) in Boston, Massachusetts on September 26-28, 2024.

2024 NACFC Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Transgene expression and CFTR channel function in human bronchial epithelial cells following addition of CFTR modulators and 4D-710
Poster Session: Poster 344
Date/Time: Friday, September 27, 2024 (1:15 – 2:15 p.m. ET)
Presenter: Melissa A. Calton, Ph.D., VP, Early-Stage Product Development at 4DMT

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing six clinical-stage and one preclinical product candidate, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith
Inizio Evoke Comms
Media@4DMT.com

Investors:

Julian Pei
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
Investor.Relations@4DMT.com


