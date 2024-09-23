European Microbiome Innovation for Health and Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group Announce New Collaboration Agreement

Paris, France, September 23, 2024, 2:00 pm CET - The European Microbiome Innovation for Health (EMIH) association today announced an agreement between the Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) and EMIH for a collaboration to advance microbiome drug development, explore synergies between international regulators, and convene cross-continental meetings to incorporate the perspectives of a wide-range of drug developers.

This new collaboration will incorporate diverse perspectives with the goal of further accelerating microbiome therapeutic product development to expand availability of life-changing and life-saving regulatory approved microbiome therapies to patients. A main priority of the agreement is to harmonize regulatory frameworks from multiple regions to create a more cohesive approach in seeking the necessary policy and regulatory solutions for the issues faced by MT drug developers.

“MTIG’s founding principal is to accelerate patients’ access to innovative microbiome therapeutics through our communal efforts,” said Dr. Nikole Kimes, Chairman of MTIG and CEO of Siolta Therapeutics. “The EMIH represents innovative microbiome companies aligned with this core mission, and we look forward to sharing insights with one another to amplify our collective voice and transform the lives of patients on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Hervé Affagard, President of EMIH and CEO and co-founder of MaaT Pharma, stated "As leading associations in the microbiome field, we understand that our strength lies in collaboration. By joining forces with MTIG, we will accelerate the development and delivery of microbiome therapies, ensuring that groundbreaking treatments reach those who need them most, swiftly and safely. This partnership embodies our shared commitment to harmonizing regulatory frameworks, and we look forward to working closely with MTIG."

EMIH and its members are dedicated to advancing knowledge and fostering the development of bioproductions, diagnostics, and medical devices based on the microbiome for human health. The organization is committed to ensuring equitable access to these innovations by adhering to regulatory frameworks that uphold the highest quality standards, while maintaining an economic balance to support ongoing therapeutic innovation.

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking regulatory approvals in Europe for microbiome bioproductions, diagnostics, and medical devices are eligible for membership consideration in EMIH. If you are interested in learning more, please contact EMIH here .

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of eleven microbiome therapeutics companies: BiomeSense, Biose Industrie, Freya Biosciences, MaaT Pharma, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix Inc., a Ferring Company, Seres Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, and Vedanta Biosciences. For more information, visit www.microbiometig.org

About European Microbiome Innovation for Health

The European Microbiome Innovation for Health (EMIH) is an independent coalition within the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, currently comprising 20+ major players from the public and private sectors. From the laboratory to the patient’s bedside, EMIH covers the entire value chain of the microbiome industry. Its goal is to position Europe as a global leader in the development, production, and commercialization of microbiome-based therapeutic innovations.

EMIH members include Bioaster, Biocodex, BioGaia, Biofortis, Biose Industrie, Eligo Bioscience, GMT Science, INRAe, Lallemand Health Solutions, Life Avocats, Enosis Santé, EnteroBiotix, Pelican Health, MaaT Pharma, mbiomics, Microbiotica, Microbiome Foundation, MRM Health, Nexbiome, Novobiome, Seventure Partners and SwipeBiome. For more information, please visit www.europeanmicrobiome.org

Contact for European Microbiome Innovation for Health

Email: p.richaud@europeanmicrobiome.org

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.