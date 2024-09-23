[2024] Adhesive Film Market Analysis of Current Scenario with Growth Forecasts to 2026

Adhesive Film Industry Size

The global adhesive film market size is projected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global adhesive film industry was estimated at $17.3 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $26.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Adhesive Film Market by Film Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene and Others), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt, Pressure-sensitive and Others), and End User Industry (Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive and Transportation and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026."Download Sample Report in PDF Format: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5749 Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in focus on lightweight products and infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific region fuels the growth of the global adhesive film market. On the other hand, unavailability of raw materials and volatile costs of the end product hinder the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in demand for adhesives from Southeast Asia and Africa is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.Key players in the industry-The Dow Chemical CompanyHenkel AG & Co. KGaAAkzo Nobel N.V.DuPontArkema GroupHitachi ChemicalDymax CorporationSolvayDon't miss out on business opportunities, Buy Now and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://bit.ly/3WF9AfT Key Findings of the Study:In 2018, the Asia-Pacific market held a share of over 40.0% in the adhesive film market size.The Water-based technology segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the adhesive film market share during the forecast period.The Pressure-sensitive segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2026.The automotive and transportation dominated the adhesive film market in 2018The qualitative data in the report aims on the adhesive film market trends, dynamics, and developments in the adhesive film industry while the quantitative data provides information about the market share and market size, in terms of revenue and volume.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5749 The automotive and transportation segment to maintain lead the trail by 2026-Based on end-user industry, the automotive and transportation segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global adhesive film market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. The electrical and electronics segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during 2019–2026. This is attributed to the growing demand for electrically conductive adhesives and films in electrical and hardware components for transmitting current through layers of a gadget, shaping electrical interconnections, and holding electrical parts.The water-based segment to maintain the lion's share-Based on technology, the water-based segment held the largest share in 2018, generating around two-fifths of the global adhesive film market. Growing investments in water-based adhesives is expected to boost the segment growth. At the same time, the pressure-sensitive segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives in automotive, metal, and other industrial sectors fuels the growth of the segment.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adhesive-film-market Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to remain lucrative in terms of revenue-Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global adhesive film market share in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the study period. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% by the end of 2026. 