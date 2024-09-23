Dela Rosa: Co-Sponsorship Speech - SBN 2834 - Graduating Students Reforestation Act

PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Bill No. 2834

Graduating Students Reforestation Act Mr. President, it is my honor to stand and co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2834, requiring all graduating senior high school and college level students to plant at least 2 trees each. Before I proceed, Mr. President, I wish to express, for the record, my commendation to our dear Chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, Senator Cynthia Villar, for acting on this measure. Every graduating student knows: ang isa sa pinakamahalagang dokumento na dapat niyang kumpletuhin ay ang clearance for graduation. All of us have been through this, Mr. President. But of course, we know that graduation must mean more than just checking off boxes on a list of requirements. It should be a ceremony that effectively sends adults out into the world, ready to take on the challenge of making it a better place. Senate Bill No. 2834, Mr. President, adds precisely this dimension to the act of graduating. Once this measure is passed into law, graduation ceases to be some simple rite of passage. Or some event that you get to attend once you have completed a set of documentary or financial requirements. Graduation now becomes a way for our youth to give back, and to Mother Nature no less. It takes on the face, not just of responsibility, not only of accountability, but also of opportunity. The opportunity to contribute to a greener, more sustainable nation and future. Sa pagsasabatas nito, masasabi ng ating mga kabataan, with full confidence: "Bago ako nagtapos, nakapagtanim ako ng mga puno. Sa aking pagtatapos, ang ating Inang Kalikasan ay nakapagsimulang muli." One may be cleared for graduation from senior high school and college, Mr. President, but we shall never be cleared from our duties towards nature. I daresay, however, that if we start them young, we are definitely on the right track. I would like to ask the good sponsor if I may be made co-author of this measure. Thank you, Madam Sponsor. Maraming salamat, Mr. President.

