KnitPro Launches Dreamz Collection, a range of Colorful Knitting Needles and Crochet Hooks Globally

MIDDLEBURY, VT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KnitPro International, a leading global manufacturer of knitting needles and crochet hooks, is thrilled to announce the worldwide launch of the popular Dreamz Collection, a vibrant range of birchwood knitting needles, crochet hooks, and sets."As KnitPro continues to evolve as a unified global brand, we're excited to introduce the Dreamz Collection to crafters across the world. Previously a beloved range available only in the USA and Canada under the Knitter's Pride brand, this global launch ensures that knitters and crocheters everywhere can experience the joy that Dreamz needles and hooks bring," said Mr. Shirish Jain, partner at KnitPro.Radiant Birchwood CraftsmanshipThe Dreamz Collection is thoughtfully designed to cater to crafters of all skill levels. This stunning range includes knitting needles (single-pointed, double-pointed, and circular—both fixed and interchangeable) in standard sizes 2.0mm to 15.0mm and Dreamz crochet hooks (single-ended and interchangeable Tunisian) in standard sizes from 3.0mm to 12.0mm made from polished birchwood. The smooth and lightweight wood feel comfortable in the hands, making working with any yarn a pleasure. The laminated wood is assigned vibrant colors each shade representing a size.⁠Color-Coded for Easy IdentificationEach needle and hook size in the Dreamz Collection is assigned a unique, vivid color. This color-coding system simplifies keeping the tools organized and allows for quick identification, ensuring that crafting sessions are as seamless and efficient as possible.Beautiful Storage OptionsThe Dreamz Collection comes with premium packaging, Bordeaux fabric case adorned with charming sheep motifs. Whether individual needles or crochet hooks or the comprehensive sets, Dreamz is designed to help stay organized with handy storage and enjoy smooth crafting sessions."We are confident that knitters and crocheters around the world will continue to appreciate the exceptional quality of Dreamz Collection," added Mr. Shirish Jain.About KnitPro:KnitPro is a renowned leader in the craft and hobby industry, offering an extensive range of high-quality products. The range of knitting needles, crochet hooks and accessories are designed to inspire and empower knitters and crocheters globally.Visit the website for details: https://www.knitpro.eu/

