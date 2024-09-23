NETA X First Batch Delivered in Hong Kong, Partnering with F1 in Schools Hong Kong, Co-Creating an Intelligent Tomorrow

Photo from the NETA Auto delivery ceremony in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NETA Auto hosted the first batch delivery ceremony of NETA X in Hong Kong and announced its sponsorship of F1 in Schools Hong Kong to fuel innovation and support young talent in pursuing dreams on the global stage.NETA X, which combines technology, intelligence, style, and practicality, has been well received in Hong Kong, catering various of local driving scenarios. To meet the needs of Hong Kong drivers, NETA X is equipped with a 15.6-inch HD touch display that supports Apple CarPlay, seamlessly integrating most in-car controls. The system also supports intelligent voice assistants. Paired with the L2 Level Intelligent Driving Assistance System, it helps drivers navigate various road conditions effortlessly, offering an intelligent electric driving experience and exploring the limitless possibilities of future mobility alongside Hong Kong’s creative community.The first NETA X owner in Hong Kong stated, “As a commuter frequently traveling within the city, NETA X provides an exceptional driving experience, particularly in terms of its technological features. Additionally, NETA X performs admirably in terms of range and offers fast charging, making it ideal for the fast-paced lifestyle of Hong Kong.”This collaboration has received widespread endorsement from various sectors. Distinguished guests included former Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, Mr. Alfred Sit Wing-hang, JP; Representatives from Hong Kong Productivity Council and Automotive Platforms and Application Systems (APAS) R&D Centre; Mr. Kenneth Chan, General Manager, Head of Passenger Car of Motor Hong Kong, DCH Motor; Mr. Andy Man, Head of F1 in Schools HK & Macau; and principals from four participating schools.Fang Yunzhou, Founder and Chairman of NETA Auto, remarked, “As a 'chain leader' in the new energy vehicle industry, NETA Auto not only drives local supply chain development by exporting the latest technology, but also actively fulfills its social responsibility by nurturing the next generation of tech talent.”F1 in Schools is a global STEM competition aimed at inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through practical experience in designing and manufacturing race cars. Through its collaboration with F1 in Schools Hong Kong, NETA Auto seeks to provide young people with a platform to engage with cutting-edge technology and ignite their innovative thinking, helping them realize their dreams in automotive engineering. With NETA Auto's international headquarters and R&D center officially established at the Hong Kong Science Park, the company is committed to investing more resources in developing core technologies for new energy vehicles, injecting new vitality into the advancement of smart automobiles in Hong Kong and beyond.Driven by growing consumer demand, NETA Auto is accelerating its network expansion in Hong Kong. Following the successful opening of its first store in May, the company plans to add several new outlets in the fourth quarter, with two new sales channels set to open in October, further strengthening its presence in the Hong Kong electric vehicle market.As the influence of new energy vehicles continues to grow, NETA Auto has achieved a transformative leap from being “China’s NETA Auto” to becoming “the world’s NETA Auto,” with a global customer base exceeding 450,000 across more than 30 countries and regions. Looking ahead, NETA Auto will remain steadfast in its commitment to "technological equality," promoting an open and collaborative global intelligent automotive industry chain and creating a sustainable future for the shared destiny of humanity.Website : https://www.hozonauto.com

