Rgand Launches the Direct Trade Foundation to Accelerate Global Food Producers' Entry into the U.S. Market

Foundation to Offer $100 Million in Support Over Three Years to Innovative Suppliers

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rgand, the revolutionary online B2B marketplace transforming the food service supply chain, is proud to announce the launch of the Direct Trade Foundation (DTF), a new initiative aimed at helping global food producers break into the U.S. market. The foundation will provide $100 million in financial and operational support over the next three years, focusing on innovation, brand growth, and market success for small and medium-sized suppliers.



Rgand’s CEO and founder, Rovshan Rasulov, who has over 25 years of experience in the food supply chain, established the foundation to address key barriers faced by smaller food producers when entering the U.S. restaurant and hotel industry. The Direct Trade Foundation is designed to empower producers with the tools, expertise, and resources they need to thrive in the highly competitive U.S. market.

“As the food service supply chain grows more complex, smaller producers often struggle to gain visibility and compete on price. With the Direct Trade Foundation, we want to level the playing field and offer these businesses a chance to access one of the world’s largest food service markets,” said Rovshan Rasulov.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Rasulov explained his vision for DTF, noting that the U.S. restaurant and food service industry includes more than one million establishments but remains challenging to navigate due to high costs and competition. “These barriers make it difficult for smaller players to get a foothold. DTF aims to change that,” said Rasulov.

Comprehensive Package

The Direct Trade Foundation is more than just a financial accelerator. It offers a comprehensive support package to selected producers, providing them with access to:

Logistical Support : DTF will cover essential operational costs, including market entry logistics, product certification, and marketing.

: DTF will cover essential operational costs, including market entry logistics, product certification, and marketing. Sampling Programs : One of the core initiatives is the Sample Box Marathon, an automated platform that allows chefs at leading U.S. restaurants to try out new products. This promotes brand visibility and product recognition, fostering long-term relationships with restaurants and hotels.

: One of the core initiatives is the Sample Box Marathon, an automated platform that allows chefs at leading U.S. restaurants to try out new products. This promotes brand visibility and product recognition, fostering long-term relationships with restaurants and hotels. Mentorship and Training : Producers will receive training and expert guidance on how to promote their products, expand their brand presence, and adapt their offerings to the U.S. market.

: Producers will receive training and expert guidance on how to promote their products, expand their brand presence, and adapt their offerings to the U.S. market. Innovation and Market Impact: The foundation is committed to helping innovative food and beverage companies, as well as technology and equipment suppliers, gain a competitive edge.

The DTF will select 50 producers annually to participate, focusing on businesses with strong potential for market impact and innovation. Companies from regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, and Ukraine are encouraged to apply.

Addressing Market Challenges

The U.S. restaurant industry faces ongoing challenges with profitability, despite projected sales exceeding $1.1 trillion in 2024. According to the National Restaurant Association, rising food and labour costs have significantly impacted profit margins. In this climate, both restaurants and food producers are seeking innovative ways to optimize their operations and supply chains.

By removing intermediaries from the supply chain and connecting producers directly with restaurant buyers, the Rgand platform, combined with the new foundation, offers a more efficient and cost-effective solution. “The Direct Trade Foundation will help these producers not only enter the market but grow sustainably,” Rasulov added. “We’re creating opportunities for them to sell directly to restaurant and hotel buyers, ensuring better prices for both sides.”

Early Success Stories

Rasulov highlighted early success stories in the Forbes interview, including a small Turkish confectionery producer that joined the Rgand Marketplace and used the Sample Box Marathon to reach over 1,000 restaurants and hotels in the U.S. “The results were remarkable,” said Rasulov. “Nearly 100 restaurants and hotels became repeat customers, showing that with the right tools, small producers can thrive in this market.”

A Transformative Vision

The Direct Trade Foundation aims to create lasting change in the global food industry by democratizing access to one of the world’s most dynamic markets. “We believe DTF will have a substantial and lasting impact on the U.S. restaurant industry and beyond,” said Rasulov. “This is just the beginning of a transformative journey.”

About Rgand

Rgand.com is the first online wholesale marketplace for producers and restaurants to trade directly, eliminating all intermediaries.

Food and restaurant supplies manufacturers get direct access to thousands of buyers, bypassing costly trade shows, distributors, and stores.

Restaurants and other commercial food establishments purchase high-quality foods and supplies at direct-from-manufacturer prices, enjoy special offers, free samples, and free shipping.

Their mission is to revolutionize the foodservice industry supply chain, to restructure and streamline its end-to-end process.

Contact

CEO and Founder

Rovshan Rasulov

Rgand LLC

rovshan@rgand.com

