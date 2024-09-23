OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: We are pleased to share the following major events taking place during Canadian Emergency Preparedness and Climate Adaptation Convention (CEPCA) in Ottawa from September 25-26, 2024.



REMINDER: All registered media must obtain their accreditation badge from the registration area. Media accreditation must be visible at all times and cannot be shared with others. The Press Office is located on level 2, room 210 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 26.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 25 –Thursday, September 26, 2024



WHAT: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Strategic Conference Sessions

Speakers include: Nahuel Arenas Garcia, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction Hon. Trevor Jones, Associate Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response, Government of Ontario Leon Gaber, Critical Infrastructure Resilience & Emergency Management Practice, KPMG Management Services Henry Seywerd, Earthquake Early Warning, Natural Resources Canada Josh Bowen, Team Rubicon Full schedule and speaker list here.





Technical Theatre Sessions

Speakers include: Elise Paré, Climate Risk & Resilience, WSP Canada Scott Cameron, Emergency Management Logistics Canada Dave Brand, Emergency Management, Red Deer County Kayla Pepper, Colliers Project Leaders Cole Fouillard, VEXSL Full schedule and speaker list here.





Thursday, September 26, 2024

Strategic Conference Sessions

Speakers include: Magda Zachara, Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre Glenn McGillivray, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction Sarah Sargent, Risk Reduction & Resilience Programs, Canadian Red Cross Caitlin Buxton-Carr, Health Emergency Management, First Nations Health Authority Susan Henry, Calgary Emergency Management Agency Full schedule and speaker list here.





Technical Theatre Sessions

Speakers include: Mahmood Fayazi, Centre RISC Casey Clunas, Environment and Climate Change Canada Shawn Clough, Stantec Carole Therrien, Carleton University Ben Kerr, Foundry Spatial Full schedule and speaker list here.





For more information on the strategic conference, technical theatres and special features, please visit https://www.emergencyexpo.com/.

*Please note, schedule is subject to change.

WHERE: Shaw Centre – Ottawa, Ontario

55 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON K1N 9J2



For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Libin

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-815-5626

llibin@brooklinepr.com

