European Rice Campaign Launches in the UK to Highlight the Benefits of EU-Grown Rice

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign is launching for the third year in the UK, bringing a range of exciting activities, events, and content to promote the exceptional quality, sustainability, and versatility of rice grown in the European Union. This initiative seeks to enhance the visibility and competitiveness of EU rice in these key markets, targeting consumers, food industry professionals, nutritionists, and influencers with an array of promotional efforts.

The campaign will feature a variety of activities, including B2B dinners and exclusive events to connect key stakeholders such as importers, distributors, retailers, and chefs with EU rice producers. Additionally, in-store promotions will be held across retail outlets to directly engage with consumers, allowing them to taste and learn about the diverse applications of EU-grown rice.

To further amplify its message, the "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign will run a robust social media strategy, featuring Instagram and other digital platforms, to share captivating content such as recipes, cooking tips, and educational materials on the traceability and sustainability of European rice.

About the "EUROPEAN RICE" Campaign:

The "EUROPEAN RICE" campaign is an EU-funded initiative focused on promoting European rice's benefits, sustainability, and versatility in the UK, and other markets. The campaign aligns with the goals of enhancing the competitiveness and market presence of EU agri-food products globally, emphasizing sustainable practices and high-quality standards.

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS CAMPAIGNS THAT PROMOTE HIGH-QUALITY AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

