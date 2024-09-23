Evasant Announces Renewed Focus on Sustainability

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evasant is proud to announce the enhancement of its sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, furthering its commitment to responsible business practices. These strengthened policies reaffirm Evasant's dedication to driving positive environmental impact and fostering a more inclusive corporate culture.

Strengthening Our Sustainability Commitment

As part of its updated strategy, Evasant is increasing efforts to prioritize investments in renewable energy, environmental preservation, and socially responsible projects. This sustainability initiative aims to balance strong financial performance with contributing to long-term environmental health and social well-being.

Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Recognizing the role of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation, Evasant has upgraded its internal DEI framework, with its Diversity and Inclusion Board overseeing new initiatives to embed diversity, equity, and inclusion more into its operations. This updated approach positions Evasant as a leader in creating a workplace where everyone can thrive.

Community Engagement and Continuous Learning

As part of these enhanced policies, Evasant will expand its involvement in community initiatives, focusing on issues such as climate change, education, and poverty reduction, as well as launching new training and development programs to equip employees with the skills to advance sustainability and DEI efforts.

"By enhancing our sustainability and DEI policies, we are taking a proactive stance toward building a future that benefits our clients, communities, and the environment," said Nicholas Richardson, Chief Executive Officer. "These improvements reflect our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact."

About Evasant:

Evasant is an independent wealth and investment management firm offering extensive investment, wealth, planning, and corporate advisory services to affluent individuals, their families, and their privately owned businesses.

