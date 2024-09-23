ReadyCorp Introduces Expert Consultation Services for Companies Eyeing the Argentinian Crypto Market

ReadyCorp's step-by-step approach ensures businesses can focus on growth. The company facilitates new business formations and ensures full regulatory compliance while overcoming administrative challenges.

London, UK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadyCorp , a consultancy firm with global reach, revealed its offer of expert regulatory and compliance support for businesses worldwide seeking to enter the Argentinian crypto and digital asset sectors. The company assists new and pre-existing companies and guarantees to be a trustworthy partner in navigating the complexities of Argentina's rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

Most of the services provided by ReadyCorp cater to two business types - New Company Formation and Ready-Made (Pre-existing) Company - and each come with 2 crypto-friendly business bank accounts:

VASP Authorization / Crypto License from LATAM & Europe

PSP (Payment Service Provider) from Argentina

MSB (Money Service Business) from Canada & Mexico

IFPE (Electronic Payment Fund Institution) from Mexico

ReadyCorp backs all these services with unparalleled local expertise. The company offers end-to-end solutions designed to simplify the complex processes involved in establishing a VASP or other crypto-related businesses in Argentina.

ReadyCorp's step-by-step approach ensures businesses can focus on growth. The company facilitates new business formations and ensures full regulatory compliance while overcoming administrative challenges. The team's in-depth understanding of Argentina's regulatory landscape enables clients to access a comprehensive suite of services and seamless market entry.

ReadyCorp claims this is the ideal moment to enter Argentina's dynamic virtual asset sector. A recent report by Lemon, a leading crypto platform, highlights the country's remarkable surge in cryptocurrency adoption. Global giants like Binance, Bitso, and Bybit have already secured their foothold in Argentina by obtaining crypto/VASP (virtual asset service provider) authorizations.

Argentina boasts a young, tech-savvy population, growing consumer interest, and widespread crypto adoption. Most importantly, the country has a favorable regulatory environment for overseas companies looking to establish a foothold in the recovering Argentinian economy. For example, Argentinian law has no restrictions on the nationality or residence from where the VASPs onboard clients.

The Latin American country is one of the fastest adopters of digital assets in the world. However, understanding and adhering to local laws and regulations can be difficult for most foreign companies. Partnering with ReadyCorp means businesses can avoid the pitfalls that often come with navigating unfamiliar regulatory frameworks.

Lastly, ReadyCorp provides a gateway to the booming crypto markets in Latin America for companies with global ambitions. Argentina plays an essential role as a regional hub. Businesses teaming up with ReadyCorp can leverage the country's favorable position to enter other Latin American markets.

About ReadyCorp

ReadyCorp is a consultancy firm that assists VASPs, PSPs, and MSBs in the crypto sector with regulatory compliance. Its expert team has streamlined registrations for various crypto institutions across regions like LATAM, EEA, NA, and APAC.

ReadyCorp offers two service packages: New Company Formation and Ready-Made Company. Each package includes two crypto-friendly business bank accounts. The firm has a proven track record in securing VASP authorizations and crypto licenses in LATAM and Europe. It also provides PSP licenses in Argentina, MSB licenses in Canada and Mexico, and IFPE licenses in Mexico.

For guidance on international business ownership, visit ReadyCorp's website .

You can learn more about ReadyCorp and stay up-to-date with its developments on its social media channels: X (Twitter) | Telegram (Chat) | Telegram (Channel)



Nick James operations at readycorp.co

