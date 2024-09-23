PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Tolentino stresses importance of gov't coordination for Sulu transition fund Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Monday said that his proposal for the creation of a Sulu transition fund has reached the Office of the President and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). At the same time, Tolentino stressed the need for coordination among various government bodies to ensure that the needs of Sulu are properly addressed - while also complying with the recent Supreme Court order that removed Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). In the senator's regular radio program 'Usapang Tol,' BARMM Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun assured Tolentino that the region's personnel based in Sulu will continue to receive their salaries from September 16 onwards, noting that this is already allocated in BARMM's general appropriations this year. "From September 16 onwards, we will still release [their salaries] dahil naka-budget na po lahat. Pero mayroon lang tayong papipirmahan na document of undertaking, essentially explaining kung ano ang implication ng pagpapasahod, given the Supreme Court decision," Pendatun said. Tolentino welcomed the development, and also suggested that the BARMM duly advise the Commission on Audit (COA) on its actions to avoid possible complications. In response, Pendatun said that the BARMM leadership had been referring to Tolentino's statements in the Senate to guide their handling of the matter, pending a clear directive coming from the national government. Pendatun shared that under the block grant given to BARMM, about P9.08 billion is allocated for Sulu province. He added that the BARMM leadership, while saddened by the decision, is studying possible ways to intervene in the SC case. To recall, it was Tolentino who first raised in plenary the administrative and fiscal implications of the High Court's ruling on Sulu's removal from BARMM. Also, he has consistently asked government agencies to bare their plans to assist the province during the committee deliberations on the proposed 2025 budget. The DBM has committed that it will soon release a directive in relation to Tolentino's proposal. This was during last week's Senate hearing on the proposed budget for 2025 of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Tolentino: koordinasyon, mahalaga para maisakatuparan ang Sulu transition fund Nakarating na sa Office of the President at sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang panukala ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino para bumuo ng Sulu transition fund. Samantala, binigyang-diin ni Tolentino ang kahalagahan ng koordinasyon sa pagitan ng mga sangay ng pamahalaan para matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng probinsya - habang tumatalima rin sa pag-uutos ng Korte Suprema na naghihiwalay sa Sulu mula sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Sa programang 'Usapang Tol,' noong Lunes, siniguro ni BARMM Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun kay Tolentino na patuloy na makatatanggap ng sweldo ang mga kawani ng rehiyon na nakabase sa Sulu, lalo't nakapaloob na naman ito sa badyet ng BARMM para ngayong taon. "Mula September 16 onwards, ibibigay pa rin ang kanilang sahod dahil naka-badyet na naman ito. Pero mayroon lang tayong papipirmahan na document of undertaking, para ipabatid ang posibleng implikasyon ng desisyon ng Mataas na Hukuman," ani Pendatun. Ikinatuwa ni Tolentino ang balita, sabay payo kay Pendatun na dapat ipagbigay-alam ng BARMM ang mga aksyon nito sa Commission on Audit (COA) para maiwasan ang anumang kumplikasyon. Bilang tugon, sinabi ni Pendatun na nakikinig ang BARMM leadership sa mga pahayag ni Tolentino bilang gabay, habang naghihintay sila ng klarong direktiba mula sa pambansang pamunuan. Ayon kay Pendatun, P9.08 bilyon ang nakalaan para sa Sulu sa block grant ng BARMM. Dagdag pa nya, bagama't nalungkot ang pamunuan ng rehiyon sa pagkakahiwalay ng Sulu ay patuloy pa rin nitong pag-aaralan kung paano makakapag-intervene sa kaso sa Mataas na Hukuman. Magugunita na si Tolentino ang unang nagsalita sa plenaryo tungkol sa posibleng 'administrative at fiscal implications' ng desisyon ng Korte Suprema sa Sulu, at sa pagbabalangkas ng Senado sa panukalang badyet para sa 2025. Patuloy ding nangalampag ang senador sa plano ng iba't ibang ahensya para tulungan ang Sulu sa pagdinig sa kanilang panukalang badyet. Sa pagdinig sa 2025 badyet ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) noong isang linggo ay nangako naman ang DBM na maglalabas ito agad ng direktiba bilang tugon sa panukala ng senador.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.