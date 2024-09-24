Portable Battery Global Market 2024 To Reach $20.19 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.1%

Portable Battery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The portable battery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.13 billion in 2023 to $14.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), increasing standards for portable batteries, rising number of initiatives and research activities, growing demand For high fidelity (Hi-Fi) systems, and growth in audiophiles.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Portable Battery Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The portable battery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of environmental and eco-friendly products, increasing preference for portable battery packs for electric vehicles (EV) cars, increasing demand for portable electronics, and investments in small-scale renewable energy sources.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Portable Battery Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18435&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Portable Battery Market

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the portable battery market going forward. Consumer electronics refer to electronic devices designed for everyday use by individuals, typically for entertainment, communication, and personal productivity. The demand for consumer electronics is due to modern lifestyles, advances in battery technology, wireless connectivity, and the rise of remote work and online education. Portable batteries enhance consumer electronics' functionality, convenience, and reliability by providing an essential power source that supports mobility, extended use, and versatility in various environments.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/portable-battery-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Portable Battery Market Share?

Key players in the market include Samsung Group, Tesla Inc., Sony Group Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Southwest Electronic Energy Group, Liebherr Group, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Energizer Battery Inc., Exide Industries Ltd., Camel Group Co. Ltd., GP Batteries Intl., Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Duracell Batteries Ltd., A123 Systems LLC, Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Guangdong Dynavolt Power Technology Co. Ltd., Rayovac Corporation, E-One Moli Energy Corp., Nbcell Battery.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Portable Battery Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the portable battery market are developing innovative technology, such as liquid-cooled technology, to enhance performance, extend battery life, and improve overall efficiency. Liquid-cooled technology involves using a liquid to control the temperature of electronic parts, improving their efficiency and lifespan by avoiding overheating.

How Is The Global Portable Battery Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery, Nickel Cadmium Battery, Nickel Metal Battery, Other Types

2) By Battery Capacity: 0-3,000 Milliampere-Hour (mAh), 3,100-5,000 Milliampere-Hour (mAh), 5,100-10,000 Milliampere-Hour (mAh), Other Battery Capacities

3) By Application: Smartphones, Tablets, Automotive Application, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Portable Battery Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Portable Battery Market Definition

A portable battery is a mobile device that stores electrical energy for later use. It provides a convenient power source for recharging electronic devices when a standard power outlet is unavailable. Portable batteries vary in capacity and size, catering to different power needs, from small units for a single phone charge to larger ones capable of powering multiple devices.

Portable Battery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global portable battery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Portable Battery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on portable battery market size, portable battery market drivers and trends, portable battery market major players and portable battery market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Battery Separators Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-separators-global-market-report

Battery Electrolyte Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-electrolyte-global-market-report

Battery Materials Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-materials-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.