SIU welcomes extradition of businessman Michael Lomas

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) welcomes the extradition of entrepreneur Michael Lomas concerning Eskom's R745 million Kusile power plant allegations of fraud, unauthorised rewards, corruption, and money laundering.

Lomas was arrested in April 2021. He is one of five accused of the alleged crimes. His co-accused are former Eskom group executive for group capital division, Abram Masango; former Eskom senior manager for group capital division, France Hlakudi; as well as Owner of Tubular Construction Project Antonio José Trindade; and owner of Babinatlou Business Services Hudson Kgomoeswana.

The arrests follow an intensive investigation by the SIU at Eskom, which uncovered evidence of criminal actions involving five accused individuals. This evidence, gathered under the SIU Act, was referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) for further action. The investigation, initiated in 2018 under Proclamation R11, focuses on Eskom's procurement and contracting processes and related payments.

The SIU applauds the diligent work of the NPA’s Investigating Directorate. Hawks and international partners whose collaboration has led to this critical milestone. The SIU will continue to support the prosecutorial process and ensure that all individuals implicated in corruption are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

This extradition is part of implementing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which sees law enforcement agencies coming together to eradicate corruption in South Africa and ensure the continued cleaning up of state-owned Entities like Eskom from corruption.

Media enquiries:

Mr. Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

Email: kkganyago@siu.org.za

