Deputy Minister Narend Singh: International Coastal Clean-Up Day 2024

Programme Director;

eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cllr, Cyril Xaba;

Ward Councillor, Mr A Snyman;

Cleansing and Solid Waste Acting Head of Department Ms. Noluthando Mageu;

Chief Executives and Management of PlasticSA, Transnet, Mondi, WESSA, Unilever, Defy, South Durban Basin, SAB, KZN Sharks Board, Plyco, Sanitech, Umgeni-Uthukela Water and Aquelle;

DSW and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife;

Community and the leadership of all Civil Society Organisations;

Members of Academia and Research Organisations;

Members of the media;

Invited guests;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

I would like to start by thanking you all for your participation in the 2024 International Coastal Clean-up Day (ICCD) event.

This is my first ICCD on behalf of the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment as the Deputy Minister and it is encouraging to know that the people of Durban, are committed to ensuring a healthy and sustainable marine environment for current and future generations. Having said this, I want to reveal that I am not “A new Kid on the Block” having participated in such events and campaigns as an active community leader and former MEC responsible for Environmental Affairs in the Province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The International Coastal Cleanup began more than 35 years ago, when communities joined together with the common goal of collecting and documenting the trash littering their coastline.

Now, this movement has created a network that spans oceans and country borders, taking place annually on the third Saturday of September. It is the largest coastal cleanup event globally, attracting participants from all backgrounds, ages and affiliations.

South Africa has participated in this event for numerous years, making a significant contribution to the global beach litter database annually. This year’s ICC activities will be celebrated under the theme “Sea the change” highlighting that although plastic pollution is a huge problem across the world, small actions can make a big difference. Every bottle, every straw, every piece of litter you pick up can lead to a cleaner, healthier ocean.

Since the inception of plastics in the 1950s, its versatility has ensured its use in almost every aspect of modern life. Plastic products are used by almost every sector of the economy. In South Africa, the building and construction, agriculture, automotive, electrical and electronic, mining and engineering sectors all continue to benefit from this thriving plastics economy.

However, plastic pollution has a significant impact on our coastal ecosystem services: Plastic waste undermines the flood absorption and water storage capacity of our wetlands. It threatens our oceans, catchments, river systems and estuaries and the crucial services they provide for people and nature.

Plastic waste presents a major socio-economic development challenge, which affects biodiversity, infrastructure, tourism and fisheries livelihoods. Microplastics are consumed by terrestrial and aquatic biota and have been found to be present in the water and food humans consume.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It must be noted that the Department has always taken plastic pollution seriously. This is demonstrated by the proactive approach we have adopted to all our scientific studies on plastics and our outreach and awareness programmes.

In March 2022, Heads of State, Environment Ministers and representatives from 175 countries endorsed a Resolution at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) in Nairobi to negotiate an internationally binding agreement to end plastic pollution.

South Africa is actively participating in the ongoing efforts to negotiate and adopt this legally binding international instrument on plastics pollution, including in the marine environment to address the full life cycle of plastics, with the ambition of completing this work by the end of 2024.

This global treaty aims to tackle the entire value chain, including production, recycling and waste management. South Africa has revised the National Waste Management Strategy (2020) with the overall purpose of providing government’s policy and strategic interventions for the waste sector. The strategy advocates the concept of a circular economy.

As we conclude today`s Clean-Up Campaign, we will realise that there are many other contributing material other that plastic which causes pollution to our rivers, beaches and coastline. These include effluent & chemicals discharge from factories and industrial areas into our streams and rivers which eventually ends up into the sea. I call upon Captains of Industry to be responsible and ensure that such actions are discouraged. Government also needs to play their part and here I refer to Local Government and Municipalities in particular. A major issue is the spillage of sewerage. Municipalities need to ensure the proper functioning of Treatment Works to avoid such pollution.

We must be mindful of the fact that marine pollution not only affects fish populations but has a negative impact on tourism. Our local beaches lose their Blue Flag status and tourists choose to visit other countries instead. Moreover, marine pollution is greatly exacerbated by activities such as ships dumping waste directly and illegally into the ocean and incidents where cargo is lost at sea. A notable instance involved hundreds of bottles of pharmaceutical products washing ashore recently; an event currently under investigation.

The implementation of Industry Waste Management Plans: Under the National Waste Act for the paper, packaging, electrical, electronic, and lighting industries are required to implement industry waste management plans indicating how these industries will deal with its extended producer responsibility and decrease packaging in the environment.

The UNIDO project on Support for transitioning from conventional plastics to more environmentally sustainable alternatives is a 3-year project (initiated in 2020) funded by the Government of Japan. It supports the identification and implementation of opportunities for sustainable alternative materials, including bioplastics.

The DFFE has published Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations which applies to electrical, electronic, lighting, paper, packaging and certain single-use product sectors. It also recognises the mechanisms of waste pickers' role in collecting recyclables and will assist in integration of waste pickers into the waste management system.

The Department is part of the project titled “Mainstreaming Climate-Resilient Blue Economy in the BCLME (Benguela Current Large Marine Ecosystem) Region” and will be contributing to the component focused on the Improvement of coastal and marine pollution management in the BCLME.

The Department embarked on an initiative to contribute toward marine pollution prevention by mobilising youth to recover litter from hotspot areas along the rivers and other waterways. The Source to Sea Litter Combatting Project was implemented in the district coastal municipalities of KwaZulu-Natal province over a period of 6 months.

DFFE and The Alliance to End Plastic Waste have a MoU to support each other towards improving waste minimisation and recycling in South Africa. The two organisations have interacted with Municipalities, SMME, especially Cooperatives, with an intention to assist them to identify opportunities in the waste sector.

The MoU between DFFE and Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA) is to encourage and promote cooperative activities between the two Parties in the fields of Chemicals and Waste Management, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Development and integrated waste management activities.

The Department acknowledges the growing attention being placed on plastics, and the efforts that are being undertaken by the private sector, government, civil society and academia to come up with innovative approaches to tackle the waste management challenges in the country.

We simply cannot continue the route of ‘Business as Usual’. We cannot rely solely on compliance and enforcement action to tackle illegal dumping and the consequent impacts of litter, mentioned above, on water quality and the environment.

To manage waste more effectively, collaboration across the board within and beyond government departments is needed to improve access to waste management services and infrastructure. Collaborative efforts are also imperative to raise public awareness and outreach to communities.

It is very encouraging to note the increase in activity around the challenge of marine litter and as a Department we hope that collectively, all our efforts will yield the desired results.

Government cannot tackle this problem successfully without the support of private organisations, NGOs and the citizens of South Africa. I am sure that working together, we will find the most lucrative solutions inherent in the ‘circular economy’ to help turn ‘plastic waste into wealth’.

As Africans, we have the knowledge, scientific expertise and the drive to make our mark in the global efforts in tackling this problem of plastic pollution.

So addressing the multifaceted challenges facing our oceans today requires a focused and comprehensive approach, highlighting the critical role of the ocean's economy. This vast and rich ecosystem not only harbours incredible biodiversity but also offers significant economic potential through the sustainable management and utilisation of its resources. Aquatic resources, when managed with foresight and responsibility, can be a wellspring for enhancing our overall economy, providing a sustainable source of food, energy, and raw materials. This approach is crucial in generating a wide range of employment opportunities, from traditional fishing to modern sectors like marine biotechnology and aquaculture.

The importance of collaborative efforts cannot be overstated in this context. Beach Clean Ups and effective pollution management practices are essential steps towards preserving the marine environment. Such initiatives not only contribute to the health and vitality of our oceans but also play a pivotal role in ensuring the sustainability of ocean-based economies. By engaging communities, governments, and industries in these efforts, we can create a synergistic approach to ocean conservation that benefits all stakeholders.

In Kwazulu Natal, the potential for economic growth and job creation through the ocean's economy is particularly significant. The region's extensive coastline is a valuable asset that, if leveraged properly, can stimulate local economies and provide employment opportunities in both traditional and emerging sectors. From tourism and fishing to marine biotechnology and renewable energy, the opportunities are vast. However, realizing this potential requires a concerted effort to safeguard marine environments from pollution, overfishing, and other threats.

By prioritising the sustainable management of aquatic resources and implementing effective conservation measures, we can protect our marine ecosystems for future generations. This not only ensures the long-term viability of the ocean's economy but also contributes to a more prosperous and sustainable future for Kwazulu Natal and beyond. Through committed action and collaborative efforts, we can harness the ocean's economy to drive economic growth, create jobs, and ensure the health of our planet's most vital resource.

Act Now! Throw it in the bin. Don’t litter. Stop illegal dumping. Keep South Africa clean.

I thank you

