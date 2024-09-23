MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi on KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams coordinating relief efforts

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) convened a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) meeting this morning, where District Disaster Management Centres provided updates on relief efforts following the disruptive snowstorm that affected the interior parts of the province yesterday. The snowstorm has blocked major routes, including the R74 (Harrismith to Bergville), R74 Greytown/Colenso Road, N3 (Harrismith to Tugela Toll), R617 (Kokstad to Underberg), and N3 Northbound, among others.

Multidisciplinary interventions have begun to yield results, with some stranded motorists receiving support in the form of soup kitchens, shelter, and blankets. Local municipalities, in conjunction with other state organs, have mobilised graders to clear snow in affected regions, prioritising major routes to facilitate emergency access.

Residents are urged to stay off the roads and avoid using alternative routes, as inclement weather conditions are expected to worsen. According to the South African Weather Service, a Level 8 warning for further disruptive snow is in effect for Alfred Duma Ladysmith, Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma - Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele Escourt, Inkosi Langalibalele Sobabili, Mpofana Giants Castle, Mpofana Mooi River, Okhahlamba and uMngeni. This warning indicates a potentially life-threatening weather occurrence.

The heavy snowfall has also caused fallen trees, further complicating the situation. Residents living near the N3 who can assist stranded motorists with supplies are encouraged to do so safely.

The heavy snow has disrupted essential services, including water and electricity, in several communities. Technical teams are working to restore these services as quickly as possible, but residents should prepare for potential delays due to the weather conditions.

Residents are strongly advised against snow chasing, as road conditions are extremely dangerous. Communities in the northern parts of the province continue to experience heavy rains, raising concerns about localised flooding. Disaster management teams are providing support to these areas, and residents are warned to remain vigilant.

Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels.

