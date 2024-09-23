Minister Dean Macpherson visits derelict state-owned buildings in Cape Town

During an oversight visit to derelict state-owned buildings in Cape Town and the Hout Bay Harbour, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and City of Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis have committed to work together to use public-owned buildings across the city for public good.

The Minister and Mayor committed to forming a technical committee to work together between the department and the city to, on a monthly basis, track the progress achieved with these properties.

“As Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, I have always committed to using assets for public to ensure that they contribute to the economic growth of their respective regions and help to create jobs. In too many cities, our buildings have become a burden for the cities they are located in, often attracting criminal elements and affecting property values. This has to change,” Minister Macpherson said.

“At a time of fiscal constraints, it is important that we find innovative solutions to dilapidated state-owned buildings to ensure that they become an asset to communities. The state is simply unable to maintain and secure all of its buildings in the current fiscal environment, and therefore partnerships will be essential.”

With regards to the Hout Bay Harbour, Minister Macpherson said that as the custodian of small harbours across the country, the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure should consider partnering with competent local and provincial authorities and entities to manage, maintain and upgrade these assets to ensure that they contribute to economic growth in the area Municipality and province they are located.

City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis said the new joint technical committee would help fast-track resolutions to problem buildings owned by the state.

“There are several rundown state-owned buildings in Cape Town that are a source of crime, and a blight on neighbourhoods. After years of inaction, we are encouraged that the collaboration with the new Minister will now yield positive results for Capetonians, and the neighbourhoods and businesses surrounding these buildings.

Some of these buildings and land parcels could be released for affordable housing, while others should simply be demolished or sold so that they can be put to more productive use.

‘We would also like to see Hout Bay Harbour reach its full economic and tourism potential after many years of neglect. We are excited about the prospects of a partnership with national government to improve the infrastructure, safety, and local economic activity around this harbour,” Mayor Hill-Lewis said.

