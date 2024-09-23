BlokID Achieves GDPR, CCPA, and US Data Privacy Compliance Through Partnership with Vanta

BlokID Achieves GDPR, CCPA, and US Data Privacy Compliance

BlokID is proud to announce its latest milestone: full compliance with the GDPR, CCPA, and US Data Privacy laws.

Achieving GDPR, CCPA, and US Data Privacy compliance is just the beginning. At BlokID, we’re committed to meeting the highest standards of data protection.” — Michael Hahn - CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlokID , the innovative 24/7 AI Ad Payment Auditing Agent, is proud to announce its latest milestone: full compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and US Data Privacy laws. This achievement was made possible through BlokID’s strategic partnership with Vanta, a leader in automated security and compliance monitoring. As a platform dedicated to safeguarding advertisers' digital ad investments, compliance with these regulations is a critical step for BlokID, solidifying its commitment to data privacy and protection.Why is GDPR, CCPA, and US Data Privacy Certification Crucial for BlokID?BlokID serves as a Perpetual Ad Audit Technology platform, offering real-time digital ad auditing for businesses of all sizes. As a tool that handles sensitive advertising data, maintaining the highest privacy standards is a non-negotiable requirement. With GDPR, CCPA, and US Data Privacy certifications, BlokID ensures that advertisers’ data is protected under some of the most stringent privacy laws in the world.For an Ad Payment Auditing platform like BlokID, these certifications not only build trust with European and US-based clients but also reflect the company's broader commitment to data security, transparency, and regulatory compliance across the global digital landscape. By securing these certifications, BlokID can better serve international clients and provide peace of mind for advertisers looking to protect their advertising spend.BlokID CEO Mike Hahn’s Commitment to Global Privacy StandardsBlokID’s CEO, Michael Hahn, shared his vision for the company’s future compliance goals:"Achieving GDPR, CCPA, and US Data Privacy compliance is just the beginning. At BlokID, we’re committed to meeting the highest standards of data protection. That’s why we’re working to comply with all major privacy frameworks, including CPRA, HIPAA, and GLBA. By aligning with these regulations, we can ensure that advertisers, not only in the U.S. but also worldwide, can use BlokID with complete confidence, knowing their data privacy is our top priority."Through BlokID's Trust Site, customers can monitor 24/7 and verify GDPR, CCPA, and USDA data privacy certifications at any time. This transparency offers clients the ability to ensure that their data is being handled in a privacy-certified environment. For real-time privacy certification and more information, please visit trust.blokid.com BlokID is officially certified to handle and audit data globally, providing a certified environment where customers' privacy standards are upheld continuously.About BlokIDBlokID is a 24/7 AI-powered Ad Payment Auditing Agent that performs real-time digital ad auditing for businesses of all sizes. With BlokID’s Perpetual Ad Audit Technology, companies can gain insights and control over their advertising spend and attribution data, capabilities that were once exclusive to Fortune 500 companies. The platform’s core mission is to democratize ad auditing by providing real-time, perpetual AI auditing, ensuring that every dollar spent is accountable and every channel is effective.For more information, please visit https://www.blokid.com/ For our product demo, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_efzRmeEze0 Contact Information:BlokIDWebsite: www.blokid.com Email: support@blokid.com

