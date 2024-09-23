Mindatorium Attracts Senior Tribe Members, Partners and Contributors from Diverse Backgrounds and Disciplines

Mindatorium Square Logo

Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.” — Henning Morales

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We reported in a release last week that Henning Morales, Founder and CEO of Mindatorium, Inc., had taken a short break to speak with us from his office in Beverly Hills, where he was preparing for the company’s upcoming Grand Reveal and Awards Ceremony on September 26th. He agreed at that time to share with us the names and backgrounds of some of the amazingly diverse group of Co-founders and Key Executives that comprised the current leadership group at Mindatorium, while also explaining that due to impending deadlines related to the event, he would only have time to provide a partial list of the many collaborators and contributors who have come together to create this unique model and platform. After we applied a wee bit of begging and arm-twisting (just kidding), he agreed to share more later.

Now, just days before the September 26th live event, we are back to ask him to “flush out’ the list and tell us more about those he didn’t have time to recognize last week. After explaining that more new contributors were coming on board every day so this list, too, would not be complete, and apologizing in case someone were accidentally left out, he graciously agreed and presented us with the following.…

Mindatorium, Inc. – Additional Contributors and Collaborators - (See September 18th release for original list of Co-Founders and Leadership Team)

Andrew Lane (Mindatorium Music Director) has a comprehensive background producing film soundtracks and developing new artists, with 22 platinum records under his belt. He has worked with top-selling artists such as Backstreet Boys, Irene Cara, Keith Sweat, Russan pop star Alsou, and many others, and as Music Director on High School Musical, Hannah Montana Soundtracks, Disney Mania, and many other young adult features. Andrew has been the Music Director on all the Mindatorium Studios films to date as well as a major contributor to the Mindatorium music sectors, and his musical prowess and genius continue to bring a cascading variety of music to the Mindatorium platform.

Karen Wilson (Mindatorium Marketing Manager) brings to Mindatorium years of experience in customer service and interpersonal relations, as well as a lifelong passion for helping others. She is an author in the international bestselling book, Ignite Forgiveness and a Certified Facilitator with The Infinity Life, a personal development program that helps individuals identify self-defeating patterns, release them, and shift into a more satisfactory direction. Karen uses her bountiful skill set, along with her life experience and intuitive guidance, to show Mindatorium Marketers and Wealth Builder Affiliates how to match their personal skills and resources with the Mindatorium opportunity to increase their effectiveness and accelerate their success.

Professor Ajejandro Ruiz (Advisor – Education and Mentorship) is an accomplished mathematician, magazine editor and philanthropist who has been on the faculty of the University of Southern California since 2001, where he heads up the USC Upward Bound Mentorship Forum, which teaches students to become self-reliant, provides independent and individual mentorship programs, and arranges real life work opportunities for motivated students. He is also Founder of the Miss XV Academy Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring Los Angeles area youth. He is the primary liaison with Mindatorium’s Youth Membership partnership, where his ongoing contributions continue to be invaluable.

Sandra Scarlette (Producer, Creative Writer, Artistic Director) has a talent and passion for empowering storytelling and keynote speaking, and has swiftly carved her niche in film production at Mindatorium Studios. Sandra contributes to the unique aesthetics of Mindatorium Studios films and plays pivotal roles in productions like “X Tao'” and the upcoming film “The Saintly”, where you will also appreciate her acting prowess as she brings to life the role of Daria, the enigmatic lead character she created. Sandra will also be featured as Series Hostess on a set of upcoming Mindatorium Studios streaming media programs.

Mirek Gorny (Executive Producer) has been Executive Producer on three Mindatorium Studios films in which he participated on the production and finance side: Vino Royale, Dope Boy Rise and Eccentra. He has 25+ years of experience in international sales and marketing, including the last eight years as COO of an import/export company with headquarters in USA and Italy. Mirek serves on numerous boards and commissions including Escondido Public Library Board of Trustees (Past President), City of Escondido Building Advisory Board, and the Polish American Congress of Southern California (President of San Diego Chapter). He is also a youth coach and mentor.

Karla Silva (Director, The Tribe Green Initiative) is a ten-year veteran of the Mindatorium Tribe and leads the company’s philanthropic Green Initiative dedicated to helping protect and save our planet. Karla is PR & Communication Director for the numerous nonprofits including Mundo Maya Foundation; Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Committee; Director and Investor Relations for Mother Earth International; and Communications Director for Red Global Mexico - LA Chapter. She is also heavily involved in Vivative, GloGreen, Buenavista Group, and Pacific Healthcare Clinic. Karla’s role at Mindatorium is to connect excellent people with the tribe to form environmentally sound collaborations.

David Firestone (Principal, Firestone Talent, Actor) has always had a love for the art of filmmaking. After an early acting and modeling career and earning his MBA from the University of Phoenix, David became a successful business entrepreneur and marketer and developed several new businesses, including Green Bling Media. He also consulted with a wide array of business clients, including Fortune 500 companies, before returning to his first love of filmmaking. David and his company, Firestone Talent, have been instrumental in providing and casting actors for key roles in numerous Mindatorium Studios films and he has personally portrayed key roles in several of these films as well.

Barbie Layton (Entrepreneur, Author, Healer, Wealth Builder), is a multifaceted entrepreneur and thought leader in the field of quantum healing and personal transformation. She is the CEO of Barbie Layton Quantum Enterprises, a renowned scientifically verified Quantum Healer and Executive Coach, an electrifying speaker, a best-selling author, and a transformation catalyst. She is also host of the TV show "You Are Amazing!", has been featured on six billboards in New York, and has gained world-wide recognition for her contributions to the personal development and self-improvement industry. Barbie is known for her commitment to kindness, her ability to tap into her own experiences of overcoming adversity to inspire others and developing her unique blend of spiritual and scientific methodologies to help her clients transform their lives. Barbie continues to make significant contributions to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate program, including its international expansion.

William Durfee (High-End Real Estate, Philanthropy, Wealth Builder) is a highly accomplished and respected real estate professional with over two decades of experience. He has established himself as one of the most successful and formidable agents in the Los Angeles area, where he specializes in the Westside real estate market with a particular focus on luxury condominiums. William’s impressive career includes top sales and management roles for high-profile properties such as The Regatta Seaside Residences in Marina Del Rey and The Remington Plaza on Wilshire Boulevard. He consistently ranks among his company's top-selling agents and has built a loyal client base through his exceptional service and in-depth knowledge of local communities. He is widely respected for his business acumen, negotiation skills and unwavering integrity, and his commitments extend beyond his professional life to include active participation in various Los Angeles-area charities, including Habitat for Humanity. William is also featured in his 4-part Mindatorium Studios streaming media series “Luxury Living”.

Rehan Jalali (Author, Entrepreneur, Media Personality) is an internationally renowned Certified Sports Nutritionist (C.S.N.) based in Beverly Hills, California, who has made a significant impact in the fitness and nutrition industry over the past 25 years and has been recognized as one of the top supplement experts in the country by Men's Fitness magazine. Jalali has worked with numerous high-profile individuals, including Oscar-winning actors, Emmy award-winning TV stars, and Grammy-winning musicians, with a client list that includes Sylvester Stallone, Ben Affleck, Nicole Scherzinger, and more. He has authored several books, including "The Six Pack Diet Plan" and "The Sports Supplement Buyers Guide," has been featured in over 1,000 published articles, and has developed over 120 sports nutrition and health products for major companies. Rehan has also coordinated sponsorship deals with professional sports leagues and even ventured into film production. He continues to share his knowledge through various media platforms, including his talk show, seminars, and social media presence, and has several projects underway with Mindatorium Studios.

Edward Swingler (Filmmaker, Entrepreneur, SEO & Social Media Expert) is considered a modern-day guide in the digital jungle. He's an award-winning filmmaker who started with a simple camera and went on to become a master at telling stories that grab and hold your attention. But Edward didn’t stop there - he built several online businesses that have reached millions of people by developing a methodology for cracking the code of how the internet works, which he describes as “like finding the secret paths in a dense forest”. As an entrepreneur and SEO expert, Edward knows how to make algorithms work for you instead of against you, like taming a wild beast. Now, his mission is to teach others how to navigate the online world with confidence, showing them how to build their own path to success instead of getting lost in the noise. Edward is currently hard at work applying his unique skills and knowledge to Mindatorium’s mission, model and platform.

About Mindatorium

Mindatorium is an AI-driven transformational multimedia platform that is developing a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.

Mindatorium’s unique new entertainment and personal development platform includes exciting and entertaining films and music, educational and motivational broadcast media, mentorship and coaching, success training, and a growing inspired user community. Mindatorium’s goal is to raise audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building by creating and delivering entertaining, inspirational and transformational content. All programming is advertising and commercial-free and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

Mindatorium has recently initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of Wealth Builder Affiliates who will promote the program worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company’s revolutionary AI-enhanced Wealth Builder Affiliate program. Because the platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, Mindatorium is able to scale up, share its content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than its predecessors and competitors. The Mindatorium Platform is truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to https://mindatorium.com.

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit https://mindatorium.com/pages/Wealth-Builder-Afffilate-Program.

For current ticket information re: the Mindatorium Grand Reveal and Awards Ceremony visit https://Mindatorium_Grand_Reveal.eventbrite.com. (Space for this event is strictly limited and tickets must be secured in advance. As of this writing a limited number of tickets are still available.)

