Proven Media Nominated as Top PR Firm at MJBizCon's Emjay Awards

CAREFREE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proven Media, a leading public relations firm specializing in the cannabis industry, has been nominated for the prestigious title of Top PR Firm at the MJ Biz Con's Emjay Awards. The awards ceremony will take place Thursday, December 5th, in Las Vegas, recognizing excellence and innovation within the rapidly evolving cannabis sector.Founded in 2014 by Kim Prince, Proven Media has been at the forefront of the cannabis PR landscape, providing strategic communication and marketing solutions to cannabis companies across the United States. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within the industry, Proven Media has successfully elevated its clients' brands and expanded their reach in an increasingly competitive marketplace.Prince is the founder of the Meet the Cannabis Press panel discussions which help audiences to understand how to pitch their stories to esteemed journalists throughout the country. Previously, Proven Media was named a Top PR Firm by the Business Journal, named one of the Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firms by the Observer and called Star Makers by North Valley Magazine. Prince has been named Entrepreneur of the Year and a Business All-Star by ASU West."We are honored to be recognized alongside so many talented firms in the cannabis industry. This nomination reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and our commitment to helping cannabis businesses tell their stories and thrive," Prince said.Proven Media has built a reputation for delivering impactful media strategies, securing top-tier media placements, and fostering meaningful connections within the cannabis community. Their innovative approach and dedication to client success have positioned them as a trusted partner for companies navigating the complexities of the cannabis market.The Emjay Awards, produced by Fairchild Events, are a highlight of the MJ Biz Con, bringing together industry leaders and influencers to celebrate achievements and advancements in the cannabis space. The awards aim to honor those who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the industry.For information, visit provenmedia.comMedia Contact:Macey Wolfer, Proven Mediamacey@provenmedia.comAbout Proven Media:Proven Media is a full-service, national public relations firm based in Carefree, Arizona, specializing in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2014, the firm provides strategic PR and marketing services to help cannabis companies grow and succeed in a rapidly changing market. With a focus on innovative solutions and strong media relationships, Proven Media is committed to elevating the voices of cannabis businesses nationwide. Visit provenmedia.comAbout MJ Biz Con:MJ Biz Con is a cannabis business conference that brings together thousands of industry professionals to discuss trends, share insights, and celebrate excellence in the cannabis space. The Emjay Awards, produced by Fairchild Events, are a feature of the conference, recognizing outstanding achievements across various categories.

