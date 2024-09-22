NUJ strongly condemns Israel's closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah

Soldiers conducted a raid on 22 September, seizing equipment and documents as they demanded the office shutdown.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The Israeli government’s targeted closure of Al Jazeera is a dangerous act clearly intended to silence truths and prevent journalists from carrying out their crucial work. The seizure of confidential documents is particularly alarming, as we know protecting sources will be of utmost priority to all journalists impacted by the raid.

“Israel’s brazen attacks on press freedom whether through the IDF's targeting of Palestinian journalists, the shutdown of news outlets, or the failure to allow foreign media to report on the ongoing war, must be denounced by all.”